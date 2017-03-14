  1. Sport
  2. Cheltenham Festival 2017

Cheltenham Festival 2017 live: Tips, odds, races and latest news from Champion Hurdle day

Live Blog

Follow all the action from day one at the Cheltenham Festival 

Cheltenham Festival 2017 Getty

The Cheltenham Festival has finally arrived with four days of action-packed racing to get stuck into, culminating in the eagerly-anticipated Gold Cup. 

Follow all the live action from today's races and stay tuned as we bring you the latest tips and odds.

 

Tuesday - Champion Day:

1.30 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2.10 Racing Post Arkle Steeple Chase 

2.50 Baylis & Harding Handicap Chase

The Willie Mullins string make their way onto the gallops (Getty)

3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle

4.10 Mares’ Hurdle

4.50 National Hunt Chase

5.30 Close Brothers H’cap Chase

Our big-race predictions:

Day One

Champion Hurdle – Brain Power

The forecast good ground will see this progressive horse make the most of a weak renewal.

Day Two

RSA Chase – Whisper

With reasons to swerve those at the front of the market, this chaser’s Cheltenham record will serve as invaluable experience.

The main stand at Cheltenham (Getty)

Day Three

JLT Novices’ Chase – Disko

This grey can pile on the pressure from the front, and jump his rivals into submission. 

Day Four

Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup - Cue Card

Heart over head for what would surely be the perfect end to a brilliant career.

