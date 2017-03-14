The Cheltenham Festival has finally arrived with four days of action-packed racing to get stuck into, culminating in the eagerly-anticipated Gold Cup.

Follow all the live action from today's races and stay tuned as we bring you the latest tips and odds.

Tuesday - Champion Day:

1.30 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2.10 Racing Post Arkle Steeple Chase

2.50 Baylis & Harding Handicap Chase

The Willie Mullins string make their way onto the gallops ( Getty )

3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle

4.10 Mares’ Hurdle

4.50 National Hunt Chase

5.30 Close Brothers H’cap Chase

Our big-race predictions:

Day One

Champion Hurdle – Brain Power

The forecast good ground will see this progressive horse make the most of a weak renewal.

Day Two

RSA Chase – Whisper

With reasons to swerve those at the front of the market, this chaser’s Cheltenham record will serve as invaluable experience.

The main stand at Cheltenham ( Getty )

Day Three

JLT Novices’ Chase – Disko

This grey can pile on the pressure from the front, and jump his rivals into submission.

Day Four

Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup - Cue Card

Heart over head for what would surely be the perfect end to a brilliant career.