The Cheltenham Festival has finally arrived with four days of action-packed racing to get stuck into, culminating in the eagerly-anticipated Gold Cup.
- Who to back, which horse to avoid and the jockeys to look out for?
- Despite high-profile absentees anticipation for this year's festival is at fever pitch
- Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack ruled out with 'slight tendon tear'
Follow all the live action from today's races and stay tuned as we bring you the latest tips and odds.
Tuesday - Champion Day:
1.30 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
2.10 Racing Post Arkle Steeple Chase
2.50 Baylis & Harding Handicap Chase
3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle
4.10 Mares’ Hurdle
4.50 National Hunt Chase
5.30 Close Brothers H’cap Chase
Our big-race predictions:
Day One
Champion Hurdle – Brain Power
The forecast good ground will see this progressive horse make the most of a weak renewal.
Day Two
RSA Chase – Whisper
With reasons to swerve those at the front of the market, this chaser’s Cheltenham record will serve as invaluable experience.
Day Three
JLT Novices’ Chase – Disko
This grey can pile on the pressure from the front, and jump his rivals into submission.
Day Four
Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup - Cue Card
Heart over head for what would surely be the perfect end to a brilliant career.