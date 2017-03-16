Cheltenham Festival 2017: Willie Mullins brings up 50th win as Un De Sceaux triumphs in Ryanair Chase

Un De Sceaux laid on a devastating show of front running to drive his rivals into the Cheltenham dirt, as Mullins and Ruby Walsh had their 2nd winner of Day 3 at Cheltenham.

Looking keen in the early stages of, Ruby Walsh allowed himself to be pulled to the front as he galloped strongly into a five length lead.

From then on he was near faultless over his fences, showing the kind of exuberant and thrilling jumping he's become know for.

At three out, Walsh pushed the button on his mount and the horse responded in kind increasing the pace immediately. With his rivals beginning to crack he put in two huge jumps to see off any challengers who were all struggling to even land a blow.

The win will be even sweeter for Willie Mullins, who had 60 horses taken from his stables by Michael O'Leary in the summer after a dispute over training fees- O'Leary owner of Ryanair who sponsors the race.