Cheltenham Festival 2017: Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins win again on Nichols Canyon

Nichols Canyon outstayed all the stayers on Thursday to land Ruby Walsh a memorable treble on Day 3 at Cheltenham.

A 10/1 shot before the race, Nichols Canyon was chosen by Ruby of the three Mullins trained runners, and he obliged with a hard fought win.

The winner was quiet in the early stages, switched off allowing Cole Harden to bound along up front at a strong pace.

It wasn't until 2 hurdles out that Ruby Walsh allowed his mount to creep into the race before driving his mount to assert close home.

Heavy favourite Unowhatimeanharry and the brave Lil Rockerfeller ran big races, but neither could stay up the hill quiet as well as the eventual winner who relished the stamina test.

The win provided much needed reprieve for Mullins and Walsh, landing their third winner of the day and of the 2017 Festival.