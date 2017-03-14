Cheltenham Festival 2017: Buveur D'Air wins Champion Hurdle in style

The Nicky Henderson trained Buveur d’Air has won the Champion Hurdle on Day One of the Cheltenham Festival. The win gives owner JP McManus his 50th at Cheltenham.

It was a one-two for the trainer, with My Tent or Yours, ridden by Aiden Coleman, finishing in second in today’s big race.

It was a disappointing race for both Yanworth, the pre-race favourite, and Brain Power who was also highly-fancied before the race began – the horses finishing seventh and ninth respectively.

Petit Mouchoir took an early lead in the race, and held first position for much of proceedings, with Brain Power seemingly well-placed just behind the leaders.

However, while Petit Mouchoir managed to more or less hold his position at the front, Brain Power faded badly and with two fences to go, Buveur d’Air began to make his move, kicking on from the middle of the pack.

Buveur d’Air surged forward towards the finish line, with My Tent or Yours also making a move, although ultimately it was too little too late and the horse lacked the pace to overcome his stablemate, Noel Fehily surging clear on Buveur d’Air and sealing an excellent win in the Champion Hurdle.