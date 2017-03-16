Road To Respect overcame an early jumping error to comfortably win the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Handicap Chase.

In a competitive affair, the Noel Meade trained runner made light work of his opposition, coming home 5 lengths to the good.

A searching gallop for most of the race exposed any jumping frailties in the field. Most notably the well-supported Diamond King who was in trouble early on before being pulled up.

As the race unfolded, it was left to Brian Cooper to take up the running on Road To Respect, and with 3 fences left to jump the horse began to assert himself into a 7 length lead which proved unassailable.

Despite brushing through the last fence, he stayed on well up the Cheltenham hill, and in truth never looked like getting beat.

The winner was Noel Meade's first over fences at the Festival, and he could have one eye on a future Gold Cup attempt with the winner.