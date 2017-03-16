Ruby Walsh completed a four timer on Day 3, as Let's Dance put his rivals to the sword to comfortably take the Trull House Mares Novices Hurdle.

There are few more impressive sights in racing than Ruby Walsh motionless coming into the Cheltenham straight, and Let's Dance could be called the winner a long way out.

Switched off for most of the race, Let's Dance crept into contention with two hurdles to negotiate. Once over the penultimate fence she remained on the bridle before being unleashed after the last. Once at the head of the field it was a matter of strides before she had opened up by 3 lengths and put the race to bed.

On a day largely centred around redemption, both for Team Mullins and the majority of punters, Let's Dance represented the icing on the cake as she romped home to rapturous applause.

For owner Rich Richie, whose star Douvan disappointed yesterday, it was a welcome winner in the now famous pink silks.

The result leaves Mullins just one winner behind Gordon Elliot in the Top Trainers standings, and Walsh now leads the way in the jockeys' competition.



Walsh said: “What a day, the horses ran well the first two days, they just weren't winning. In previous years we were front-loaded and this year we were back-loaded, we knew we had great chances today and we think we have a couple tomorrow

“We had a standing start and she dwelt a bit, I just couldn't lay up with them. In fairness her jumping was brilliant and got me into a nice position.

“She was always going to stay, our only worry was coming back in trip, she was always going to stay on. She's a very good filly with a nice future. It's been a super day for the Irish.”