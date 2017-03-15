There was the Queen Mother of all upsets in the Queen Mother Champion Chase as overwhelming, prohibitively-priced 2/9 favourite Douvan failed to live up to pre-race expectation and Special Tiara claimed a shock win.

It was a second win of the festival for jockey Noel Fehily who just held off the challenge of Fox Norton on the home straight for a memorable victory.

All the talk before the race had been about by how much Douvan would win the race, but in a shock to all those watching, the Ruby Walsh ridden horse finished way down in the field, never looking settled in the race and failing to challenge the leaders at all.

The result meant trainer Willie Mullins is still looking for his first win of the festival, as well as Douvan’s jockey Walsh.

Noel Fehily however has enjoyed his time at Cheltenham this year considerably more, adding the Champion Chase to his win in the Champion Hurdle yesterday.

He rode Special Tiara to the surprise victory leading the field from the very start of the race, only looking under pressure at the very last as the Aidan Coleman piloted Fox Norton made a spirited late charge on the home straight.

However Special Tiara just held off the competition to win the race by a nose in a thrilling finish.