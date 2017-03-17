Arctic Fire, a 20/1 Willie Mullins trained horse, claimed victory in the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle by the narrowest of margins in the second race of the Cheltenham Festival’s final day.

The win was the fifth for the trainer after his dramatic Thursday, with Artic Fire just pipping L’Ami Serge and Ozzie the Oscar on the finish line.

The race was led out by Wakea who opened up a huge lead at points in the race, leading by 15 or so lengths with a mile to go, and still enjoying a ten length lead with only one fence to jump.

However eventually he was reeled in by the chasing pack and a thrilling battle for first place ensued.

It looked for a long time as if Ozzie the Oscar would hold on down the home straight to win, but Arctic Fire surged up the inside of the track to sneak home by a nose, with L’Ami Serge also just nudging ahead and claiming second place on the outside.

Willie Mullins is now tied with fellow trainer Gordon Elliott with five wins this festival.