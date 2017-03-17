Willie Mullins and Paul Townend recorded back to back wins on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival as Penhill surged to victory in the Novices’ Hurdle.

The 16/1 shot was not among the favourites, Gordon Elliot trained Death Duty and Ruby Walsh ridden Augusta Kate led the favourites along with Wholestone, however Townend upset the odds to storm to his second win in as many races.

Ami Debois had led the race for much of things, with Augusta Kate never looking likely to challenge for victory, loitering near the back of the field and failing to ever progress further forward.

Penhill had bided its time in the main pack, and when The World’s End fell with two fences to go, the horse seized his opportunity, Townend gliding to the front of the pack and never letting his lead go.

Wholestone, highly-fancied before the race, had a slightly disappointing time of things down the home straight, fading badly and had to settle for third place behind Monalee.

Attention now turns to the focal point of the final day at Cheltenham, the Gold Cup at 3:30pm.