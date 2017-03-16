Cheltenham Festival 2017: Yorkhill helps Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins break their duck

Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh finally broke their Cheltenham 2017 duck on Day 3 as the impressive Yorkhill showed his class to hold off Nicky Henderson's Top Notch.

A warm 6/4 favourite in the opener, Yorkhill backed up his big reputation at Cheltenham once again, much to the relief of his jockey and trainer who'd not enjoyed the opening 2 days.

Settled at the rear by Walsh, Yorkhill always looked comfortable with the steady gallop set by Balko De Flos in the opening mile. The main danger came when Balko De Flos and Bailly Cloud fell and threatened to impede his run, but he showed nimble footwork to avoid being brought down.

With two fences to negotiate Yorkhill swept to the front with ease and negotiated the last with Top Notch looking the only danger on the run in.

Despite his best efforts the Nicky Henderson runner could only close the gap marginally, even with Yorkhill looking tired coming up the hill, and the latter held on much to the delight of the Cheltenham crowd.