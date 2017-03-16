Cheltenham Festival 2017: Presenting Percy wins Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle

Presenting Percy proved a very well handicapped winner of the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, as he romped home in an extremely competitive looking race.

The race began with a strong, pace as expected with so many runners. With several keen to make the running, the eventual winner was held in mid-division before travelling strongly into contention with 2 hurdles from the finish.

An ice-cool Davy Russell cruised motionless into the straight with plenty of horse underneath him and duly lengthened into the lead coming over the last.

That win takes Russell's tally of Festival winners up to 18 now in total, which has included the coveted Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2014 with Lord Windermere.

Trainer Pat Kelly continued his 100% record at Cheltenham, having won this race last year with 1 runner.