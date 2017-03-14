Cheltenham Festival 2017: Un Temps Pour Tout wins Ultima Handicap Chase

Un Temps Pour Tout has claimed victory in the Handicap Chase, Tom Scudamore ensuring the horse became only the third to claim back-to-back wins in the Cheltenham race.

Despite going into proceedings carrying the heaviest weight, the David Pipe trained horse emerged victorious by the smallest of margins, a photo finish needed to decide things.

Pre-race favourite Singlefarmpayment, ridden by Adrian Heskin, was the horse that had to settle for second in what was a thrilling end to the race.

The race had been led for much of the running by first Annacotty and then Go Conquer, and with much of the field intact with only a few fences to jump, it was difficult to predict a winner.

Un Temps Pour Tout was well placed in second, with just three fences to go, with Vintage Clouds falling just as it looked like it might make a challenge, but Singlefarmpayment also looked in a good position.

With the final fence cleared, it was Singlefarmpayment who streaked into a lead, although Un Temps Pour Tout was not far behind and just managed to overhaul its rival to seal a thrilling victory in the day’s first closely-fought race.