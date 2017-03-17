The Cheltenham Festival comes to a conclusion on Friday with the fourth and final day of racing taking place, with the Gold Cup taking centre stage.

Day three of the festival saw jockey Ruby Walsh ride four winners after having none to his name from the previous two days but is favourite to win the Gold Cup at 3.30pm on trainer Willie Mullins’ Djakadam.

Friday’s racecard:

1.30- JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) (4yo, Class 1, 2m 179y, 15 runners)

2:10 - Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) (5yo+, Class 1, 2m 179y, 26 runners)

2:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (Registered As The Spa Novices' Hurdle) (4yo+, Class 1, 2m 7f 213y, 15 runners)

3:30 - Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+, Class 1, 3m 2f 70y, 14 runners)

4:10 - St. James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase (5yo+, Class 2, 3m 2f 70y, 24 runners)

4:50 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (4yo+, Class 2, 2m 4f 56y, 24 runners)

5:30 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (5yo+, Class 1, 2m 62y, 24 runners)

Tips:

1.30: Defi Du Seuil

2.10: Air Horse One

2.50: Death Duty

3.30: Djakadam

4.10: Wonderful Charm

4.50: Battlefort

5.30: Rock The World