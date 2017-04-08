UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor didn’t take very long to make an impression at the 2017 Grand National, arriving in a white Rolls-Royces and testing Aintree’s formal dress code by striding around the race course in an unbuttoned Louis Vuitton shirt.

The Irishman has headed to Liverpool ahead of a nightclub appearance on Saturday evening, and revealed on Instagram that he had travelled to the city on a private jet.

After arriving in Liverpool, McGregor was ferried to Aintree in a white Rolls-Royce and was pictured arriving at the course sprawled out over the backseats with his feet sticking out of the window.

McGregor's unusual outfit ensured he turned heads (PA)

He continued to revel in the limelight when at the course and strode around in his unconventional outfit, surrounded by burly security officers.

McGregor, 28, became the first man in the history of the UFC to hold two world titles concurrently when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, 11 months after stopping Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to become the UFC Featherweight Championship.

The UFC star was surrounded by a burly entourage (PA)

The enigmatic Irishman is now courting a lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweater – widely regarded as one of the greatest living boxers– which would undoubtedly be one of the highest-grossing sports events of all-time.

And the Nevada Athletic Commission’s recent announcement that they have no issue sanctioning a fight between the two men appears to point toward the cross-code fight edging ever closer.