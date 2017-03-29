Four years on from the shock Grand National victory of Auroras Encore, owners Jim Beaumont and Douglas Pryde are looking forward to another tilt at Aintree glory with the Irish-trained Maggio.

Despite being beaten just a head in the previous year's Scottish National, the 11-year-old Auroras Encore lined up on Merseyside as a 66-1 shot following an uninspiring run of form.

However, after travelling strongly in the hands of Pryde's fellow Scot Ryan Mania, the Sue Smith-trained gelding romped clear for an emphatic nine-length success.

It is a day Pryde and Liverpool-born co-owner Beaumont are unlikely to forget in a hurry.

"I remember on the run-up to the race there was a lot of snow around and Harvey (Smith) was having to work hard on the all-weather gallop to make sure they could get the work into him," said Pryde.

"I have a picture of the horse standing in the snow and I remember Harvey telling me before the race that the horse was working so well, better than he'd worked in well over a year.

"So there was quite a bit of optimism going into the National, despite his price."

"I started going to Aintree when I was maybe three years old, which is 79 years ago now!

"I remember the night before Auroras Encore won the National, Sue and Harvey told us the horse was in very good form and the ground would suit him, but he was still 100-1 at that stage.

"I went to a bookies to put a little bet on and rang Douglas to see if he wanted some money on as well, and he did.

"We had a quiet night the night before, but I think I was the first person on the track on the day itself and obviously it was very exciting."