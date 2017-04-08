The Grand National will be held at Aintree racecourse on Saturday, with Definitly Red and Vieux Lion Rogue dominating the early betting.
Will you back the favourite, follow the form or just stick a pin in the list of runners and hope for the best?
Here's all you need to know about the 170th edition of the world's most famous steeplechase.
What time does it start?
The race will start at approximately 5.15pm on Saturday 8 April.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on ITV, with coverage starting at 2.00pm.
Runners and riders
Odds provided by 888.com, subject to change throughout the day
1. The Last Samuri
Approximate odds: 20/1
2. More of That
Approximate odds: 20/1
3. Shantou Flyer
Approximate odds: 100/1
4. Perfect Candidate
Approximate odds: 50/1
5. Saphir Du Rheu
Approximate odds: 22/1
6. Roi des Frances
Approximate odds: 80/1
7. Wounded Warrior
Approximate odds: 66/1
8. Wonderful Charm
Approximate odds: 40/1
9. Tenor Nivernais
Approximate odds: 66/1
10. Blaklion
Approximate odds: 16/1
11. Drop Out Joe
Approximate odds: 50/1
12. Le Mercurey
Approximate odds: 80/1
13. The Young Master
Approximate odds: 22/1
14. Cause of Causes
Approximate odds: 20/1
15. Regal Encore
Approximate odds: 80/1
16. Vieux Lion Rouge
Approximate odds: 16/1
17. Definitly Red
Approximate odds: 12/1
18. Ucello Conti
Approximate odds: 22/1
19. Double Shuffle
Approximate odds: 40/1
20. Houblon des Obeaux
Approximate odds: 66/1
21. Pleasant Company
Approximate odds: 20/1
22. One for Arthur
Approximate odds: 18/1
23. Ballynagour
Approximate odds: 100/1
24. O’Faolains Boy
Approximate odds: 80/1
25. Highland Lodge
Approximate odds: 33/1
26. Bishops Road
Approximate odds: 80/1
27. Lord Windermere
Approximate odds: 50/1
28. Saint Are
Approximate odds: 33/1
29. Vicente
Approximate odds: 25/1
30. Just a Par
Approximate odds: 50/1
31. Measureofmydreams
Approximate odds: 50/1
32. Raz de Maree
Approximate odds: 40/1
33. Stellar Notion
Approximate odds: 66/1
34. Rogue Angel
Approximate odds: 22/1
35. Cocktails at Dawn
Approximate odds: 50/1
36. Thunder and Roses
Approximate odds: 33/1
37. Gas Line Boy
Approximate odds: 80/1
38. Goodtoknow
Approximate odds: 100/1
39. La Vaticane
Approximate odds: 100/1
40. Doctor Harper
Approximate odds: 66/1
Tips
As picked by our resident racing expert, Charlie Atkin.
One For Arthur 14/1
Cause of Causes 14/1
Rogue Angel 25/1
