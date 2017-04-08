The Grand National will be held at Aintree racecourse on Saturday, with Definitly Red and Vieux Lion Rogue dominating the early betting.

Will you back the favourite, follow the form or just stick a pin in the list of runners and hope for the best?

Here's all you need to know about the 170th edition of the world's most famous steeplechase.

What time does it start?

The race will start at approximately 5.15pm on Saturday 8 April.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV, with coverage starting at 2.00pm.

Runners and riders

Odds provided by 888.com, subject to change throughout the day

1. The Last Samuri

Approximate odds: 20/1

2. More of That

Approximate odds: 20/1

3. Shantou Flyer

Approximate odds: 100/1

4. Perfect Candidate

Approximate odds: 50/1

5. Saphir Du Rheu

Approximate odds: 22/1

6. Roi des Frances

Approximate odds: 80/1

7. Wounded Warrior

Approximate odds: 66/1

8. Wonderful Charm

Approximate odds: 40/1

9. Tenor Nivernais

Approximate odds: 66/1

10. Blaklion

Approximate odds: 16/1

11. Drop Out Joe

Approximate odds: 50/1

12. Le Mercurey

Approximate odds: 80/1

13. The Young Master

Approximate odds: 22/1

14. Cause of Causes

Approximate odds: 20/1

15. Regal Encore

Approximate odds: 80/1

16. Vieux Lion Rouge

Approximate odds: 16/1

17. Definitly Red

Approximate odds: 12/1

18. Ucello Conti

Approximate odds: 22/1

19. Double Shuffle

Approximate odds: 40/1

20. Houblon des Obeaux

Approximate odds: 66/1

21. Pleasant Company

Approximate odds: 20/1

22. One for Arthur

Approximate odds: 18/1

23. Ballynagour

Approximate odds: 100/1

24. O’Faolains Boy

Approximate odds: 80/1

25. Highland Lodge

Approximate odds: 33/1

26. Bishops Road

Approximate odds: 80/1

27. Lord Windermere

Approximate odds: 50/1

28. Saint Are

Approximate odds: 33/1

29. Vicente

Approximate odds: 25/1

30. Just a Par

Approximate odds: 50/1

31. Measureofmydreams

Approximate odds: 50/1

32. Raz de Maree

Approximate odds: 40/1

33. Stellar Notion

Approximate odds: 66/1

34. Rogue Angel

Approximate odds: 22/1

35. Cocktails at Dawn

Approximate odds: 50/1

36. Thunder and Roses

Approximate odds: 33/1

37. Gas Line Boy

Approximate odds: 80/1

38. Goodtoknow

Approximate odds: 100/1

39. La Vaticane

Approximate odds: 100/1

40. Doctor Harper

Approximate odds: 66/1

Tips

As picked by our resident racing expert, Charlie Atkin.

One For Arthur 14/1

Cause of Causes 14/1

Rogue Angel 25/1