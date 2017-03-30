Grand National contender Stellar Notion will spearhead what can only be described as a formidable squad for Henry de Bromhead when he heads to Aintree next week.

Stellar Notion, who was last seen earning a narrow second in January's Leopardstown Handicap Chase, also holds an entry over the National fences in the shorter Topham Chase - but his trainer has now confirmed that he will contest the world's most famous steeplechase - the Grand National.

His Grade One-winning stablemate Identity Thief, meanwhile, may well revert to the smaller obstacles to take part in Thursday's Betway Aintree Hurdle.

The seven-year-old leapt off to a flying start in his chasing career, snagging successive wins at Punchestown, but has been ultimately fairly disappointing since.

De Bromhead said: "Stellar Notion is in the National and will run in that.

"Identity Thief is entered in the two-and-a-half-mile hurdle (Aintree Hurdle) and we'll have a look at that. I think we have to go back over hurdles with him after his last couple of runs over fences and try to get his confidence back.

"Sub Lieutenant will be entered in the Bowl and the Melling Chase. Alisier D'Irlande is in the two-mile handicap (Red Rum Chase)."

Two De Bromhead inmates set to remain on home soil are Petit Mouchoir and Champagne West.

Petit Mouchoir was third in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham earlier this month, with Champagne West ninth in the Gold Cup.

"Petit Mouchoir will wait for Punchestown. He's in great form and we'll keep him for there," the trainer added.

"Champagne West will wait for the Gold Cup in Punchestown. Looking at the way he ran in Cheltenham I'd say an ease in the ground wouldn't do him any harm.

"He seems in mighty form."