Grand National 2017: Ruby Walsh set to partner Pleasant Company at Aintree

Ruby Walsh is set to partner Pleasant Company in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on Saturday week.

Willie Mullins has five entries for this year's renewal but Walsh is set to side with the Bobbyjo Chase winner.

Mullins also has Alechi Inois guaranteed a run, but Sambremont, Polidam and The Crafty Butcher all seem unlikely to make the cut.

Walsh, who has won the National aboard Papillon (2000) and Hedgehunter (2005), told At The Races: "I'd imagine I'll ride Pleasant Company.

"Alechi (Inois) looks to have an awful lot of weight (11st 7lb). It's probably a summer mark he has more than a winter mark.

"The others of ours from 55 downwards, will they get in? It's touch and go."

PA