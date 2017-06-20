Frankie Dettori has ruled himself out of the entire Royal Ascot meeting due to an arm injury.

The popular Italian sustained the injury in a paddock fall at Yarmouth last Tuesday but had been fit enough to ride Shutter Speed in the French Oaks on Sunday.

However, Dettori reports the injury to still be troubling him and will seek further treatment, meaning he will miss all five days of the Royal meeting.

In a statement to Ascot racecourse, Dettori said: "I've been trying so hard to get fit for today but had to accept this morning it wasn't going to happen.

"I've got to have physio and get it properly looked after so won't be at Ascot this week.

"For me that's soul destroying as it's the most important week of the year.

"I'll be counting the days until next year."

Dettori had four rides booked on the opening day, including favourite Lady Aurelia in the King's Stand Stakes while he also had the likes of leading Prince of Wales's Stakes contender Ulysses and Commonwealth Cup hope Bound For Nowhere to partner later in the week.

