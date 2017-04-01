Ben Jones-Bishop treble fires Wakefield to victory at Catalans, Warrington fight back to draw with Hull FC

Catalans Dragons 18 Wakefield Trinity 38

Ben Jones-Bishop scored a hat-trick of tries and Tom Johnstone bagged two as Wakefield ran out 38-18 victors at Catalans.

That result made it four wins from five for Wakefield as they beat a side that have now lost their last four games.

Jones-Bishop crossed twice, followed by Tom Johnstone's score as they led 16-0 at half-time, with Ben Garcia replying.

Catalans kept battling away, scoring two further tries, but Wakefield added four of their own to cap the win.

Warrington Wolves 22 Hull FC 22

Elsewhere, winger Matty Russell grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Warrington staged a tremendous second-half fightback to earn their first point of the Betfred Super League season against Hull.

The Wolves, who began last season with seven straight wins, look destined to open up with a seventh straight defeat when they trailed 20-4 early in the second half.

But they turned the game on its head with a rousing comeback to draw 22-22 after both teams missed a flurry of drop-goal attempts in a frantic finish.

Hull, who ended Warrington's winning run 12 months ago, will be kicking themselves for not competing a fifth consecutive win as they capitulated in the second half for the second week in a row.

Lee Radford's men were 22-0 up at Wigan a week earlier and ended up having to cling on for a 22-20 victory and they could not have complained had Wolves snatched victory at the end.

Leigh 24 Widnes 37

Danny Craven scored a hat-trick as Widnes finally got their first Super League win of the season with a hard-fought victory at Leigh.

The stand-off and half-back partner Tom Gilmore produced superb performances as Widnes became only the second team to win at Leigh Sports Village this season.

PA