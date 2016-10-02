The Rugby Football League is to investigate crowd trouble that marred the end of the Million-Pound Game.

Fans of both Salford and Hull KR invaded the pitch at the Lightstream Stadium both at the end of 80 minutes and after golden-point extra time following the Red Devils' dramatic 19-18 win over Rovers that preserved their Super League status and condemned their opponents to relegation.

There were ugly scenes as fighting broke out and stewards attempted to control the melee before police flooded on to the field and restrained the alleged culprits.

"Games with so much at stake often mean emotions run high, but that does not excuse the minority of fans who behaved unacceptably following the final whistle," said RFL chief executive Nigel Wood.

"The RFL will conduct a full investigation into these incidents and will work with the police and club involved to ensure anyone found to have acted violently is dealt with appropriately and also banned with immediate effect."

Both coaches criticised the concept of the Million-Pound Game which could mean swingeing cuts for the relegated Rovers as they cope with around a £1million reduction in central funding but the format, which is in only its second year, looks sure to stay.

Congratulations to @SalfordDevils on their victory and thank you to our fans for their support as always. You were magnificent — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkr_online) October 1, 2016

Wood added: "We would like to offer our congratulations to Salford Red Devils on winning the £1M Game and we look forward to watching them and newly promoted Leigh Centurions playing in the competition in 2017.

"We would also like to pay tribute to Hull Kingston Rovers, their Chairman, officials and fans for the dignified manner in which they accepted defeat. It is always an incredibly difficult time for any club, player, member of staff or fan when a team gets relegated and whilst the next few months will undoubtedly be difficult we are hopeful that they will rebuild and come back stronger next season.

"Whilst relegation and promotion remains a part of our competition, and we believe it should, there are always going to be winners and losers. It isn't a nice situation, but it is the reality of sport and it is our job at the RFL to now make sure that the club, staff and players concerned are fully supported as best they can be."

