Wakefield's Jacob Miller scored a penalty try to snatch a 16-12 victory from jaws of defeat at St Helens.

All the signs looked as though Saints had done enough to bag the points after centre Mark Percival powered over for a second-half double, but Keiron Cunningham's side could not finish the job and Trinity struck right in the nick of time.

In the dying minutes Miller pushed a kick in-goal and the officials judged Saints full-back Tommy Makinson had interfered with the Miller enough to stop him from scoring.

The call was met with rage at the terraces of the Totally Wicked Stadium after it looked a dubious call.

Wakefield did enough to hang on but it could have been a different story for the home side.

In the evening’s other game, England stand-off George Williams produced three flashes of brilliance as Wigan saw off plucky Leigh 20-0 in an attritional derby at the DW Stadium.

George Williams produced three moments of magic in the 20-0 win (Getty)

The 22-year-old Williams scored an opportunist try and kicked superbly to create two for centre Anthony Gelliing to help the reigning world and Super League champions to their victory and preserve one of only three 100 per cent records three weeks into the season.

Fresh from their impressive first win of their return to the top flight over St Helens, the Centurions caused plenty of problems for their hosts as they went in search of a first triumph over Wigan for 33 years.

It was only 6-0 at half-time and the hosts were anxious enough to resort to drop-goal attempts to open up a two-score advantage before eventually overpowering their visitors.

It was certainly a far cry from the 62-6 hammering Leigh experienced on their only previous Super League visit to Wigan in 2005.

Harrison Hansen and Danny Tickle were alongside Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin in the home pack that day and this time they were heroic for the Centurions, who gave debuts to Curtis Naughton, who is on a season-long loan from Hull, and Australian forward Lachlan Burr.