Super League will host its first ever fixture outside Europe when Hull FC face Wigan Warriors in Australia next season.

The league explained the decision is part of its strategy to promote club rugby league on the national and international stage and is being supported by the New South Wales government.

The two sides, who sit seventh and third in the current Super League standings, will play at the WIN Stadium in Wollongong on 10 February 2018.

They will then take part in a double header of fixtures the following weekend against NRL sides South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawara Dragons.

"This is a landmark occasion for the sport of rugby league and an opportunity for Hull FC to play our part in making Super League history,” said Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson.

"Two of the competitions most high profile and best supported clubs will have the opportunity to promote Super League on a global scale.”

Tickets and travel packages will go sale in August with the Super League predicting 5,000 fans will travel out for the tour.

“We firmly believe that the Wigan and Hull fans will be as excited about this venture as we are and we have announced early to allow fans the chance to plan their trip to Australia,” explained Wigan Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan.

The two sides will return to the UK before the weekend of 24/25 February to compete in the World Club Challenge or Series should they qualify.