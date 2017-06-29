Sam Warburton’s résumé is not shy of a big game or two, laced with Rugby World Cup knockout matches, successful Six Nations deciders and even a victorious British and Irish Lions tour, yet on Saturday the Welshman will prepare for the most important day in his career yet.

“It’d be No 1. It’s definitely the biggest challenge of my career so far,” Warburton said on Thursday after being named captain for the Lions’ second Test against the reigning world champions, New Zealand.

Warburton replaces Peter O’Mahony as skipper, the Irishman brutally axed from the matchday squad for last weekend’s 30-15 defeat in the first Test. He does so tasked by head coach Warren Gatland to lead the breakdown intensity and, along with Maro Itoje, bring a physicality that the side lacked so clearly in the series opener.

It’s handy then that the tour captain arrives to meet the media straight from a Lions training session, his biceps bulging as he talks. Somewhat alarmingly, the weights session is not scheduled until the afternoon. Yet Warburton is not here to talk about how much he can lift, he’s here to talk about one of the things missing off his rugby CV – a victory over the All Blacks.

“It’s the one team I haven’t beaten in world rugby as well so it’s something I’m desperate to achieve,” he adds. “I have managed to beat every other nation in the world but I haven’t beaten New Zealand. For that fact put together with being away from home, starting in a Test match, it’s going to be the biggest honour in my career leading the boys on Saturday so I can’t wait for that.”

Gatland has never been one to talk down Warburton’s abilities. The pair’s relationship with Wales dates back to when the Kiwi named the Cardiff Blues flanker as his national team skipper in 2011 at the tender age of 22, and includes the successful Lions tour of Australia four years ago when Warburton skippered the touring side to a first series win since 1997.

Warren Gatland second Lions Test preview: In 60 seconds

Part of Gatland’s decision to entrust Warburton with such roles over the last six years is undoubtedly his talent that means, when fit, he has more than enough to start in a Test side, be it Wales or the Lions. But the other reason is for his personality, his honesty and the way that he always says the right thing.

That has been abundantly clear here in New Zealand. After suffering a knee injury eight weeks before the opening tour match – in which he then picked up a sore ankle – Warburton knew he was in a race against time to be fit for the first Test against the All Blacks. Following the mid-week defeat by the Highlanders two weeks ago, he knew he was undercooked having played just 135 minutes of rugby since the start of April, and so he told Gatland exactly that.

Warburton said: “To be perfectly honest, going into the tour when I had my knee injury, it was eight weeks out of action and I remember thinking ‘put a positive spin on it, it’ll be a mini-pre-season and I’ll be fresh’, but really it wasn’t great timing, it was poor timing for me.

Lions tours to New Zealand: the most iconic photos through the years







38 show all Lions tours to New Zealand: the most iconic photos through the years









































































1/38 1977 | NZ Jnrs 9 Lions 19 | Mudmen. Lions forwards Allan Martin, Phil Orr, Moss Keane, and Fran Cotton are covered head-to-toe in the Wellington mud as they wait for in a line-out at Athletic Park. The weather would greatly add to the challenge faced by the tourists, with unusually high rainfall for the entirety of the three months invariably falling in the towns where the Lions had their twenty-five games, adding to the siege mentality engendered by the grueling schedule and largely limiting the chances of their quick-fire backs to express their creativity Colorsport / Colin Elsey

2/38 1993 | 1st Test: NZ 20 Lions 18 | Lions captain Gavin Hastings faces down the Haka in a manner that would be impossible today, before the opening test match at Christchurch Colorsport

3/38 1971 | 2nd Test: NZ 22 Lions 12 | Gareth Edwards, under pressure from Sid Going and Ian Kirkpatrick, dive-passes to half-back partner Barry John Colorsport / Peter Bush

4/38 2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | Lions prop Graham Rowntree sports a bloodied ear during another heavy defeat in the final test COLORSPORT

5/38 1993 | 3rd Test: NZ 30 Lions 13 | Gavin Hastings and Rory Underwood are devastated after the heavy loss in the deciding test Colorsport

6/38 2005 1st Test: NZ 21 Lions 3 | Captain Brian O'Driscoll in agony as he is attended by team doctor James Robson after the infamous spear tackle by opposite captain Tana Umaga, and Keven Mealamu COLORSPORT

7/38 1993 | Waikato 38 Lions 10 | Current Lions head coach Warren Gatland scrums down for Waikato during a famous victory for the North Island club in the midweek before the deciding final test match. The hooker also scored a try COLORSPORT

8/38 1977 | North Auckland 7 Lions 18 | Ian McGeechan, one of the greatest figures in the history of the Lions as a player and a coach, crosses for a try at Okara Park, Whangarei Colorsport / Colin Elsey

9/38 1983 | Willie John McBride – perhaps the greatest figure in Lions history after five tours as a player including victories in New Zealand and South Africa - talks to the press after a training session in his tour manager role, as some local school girls looking on Colorsport / Colin Elsey

10/38 1993 | 3rd Test: NZ 30 Lions 13 | Jon Preston rounds full back Hastings to score one of the All Blacks three tries Colorsport

11/38 1993 | 1st Test: NZ 20 Lions 18 | Lions scrum-half Dewi Morris can not believe that Australian referee Brian Kinsey has awarded the All Blacks the penalty in the dying moments that Grant Fix would duly kick to win the game Colorsport

12/38 1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Rory Underwood dives over for the Lions only try of the game as they secure a victory to level the series Colorsport

13/38 1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Nick Popplewell charges through the All Black defence, with a young Martin Johnson in support Colorsport / Colin Elsey

14/38 1971 | Pre-departure training session in Eastbourne | 2017 tour manager John Spencer (right) looks on with Gerald Davies as David Duckham passes the ball Colorsport / Colin Elsey

15/38 1983 | 3rd Test: NZ 15 Lions 8 | All Black forwards Andy Haden and Murray Mexted battle the Lions in the wet at Dunedin's Carisbrook COLORSPORT/Elsey

16/38 1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Captain Gavin Hastings carrying the team mascot, followed by Brian Moore, as he runs out for the second test at Wellington COLORSPORT

17/38 1977 | Training session at Westport | Hooker Bobby Windsor practices his line-out throwing surrounded by hordes of school children during practice before the game against West Coast-Buller COLORSPORT/Elsey

18/38 1977 | 4th Test: NZ 10 Lions 9 | Tony Neary runs out for the Lions, followed by Bill Beaumont and Graham Price, at Auckland's Eden Park, with an opportunity to tie the series with a victory Colorsport / Colin Elsey

19/38 1977 | 4th Test: NZ 10 Lions 9 | Lions captain Phil Bennett is swamped by All Blacks tacklers in the final test, a suitable illustration of the pressure he was under both on and off the field during this tour. Despite all the obstacles they faced and eventually losing 3-1, the Lions came extremely close to winning this series. They lost the first test through an opportunist breakaway try, won the second, dominated forward possession in the third whilst conspiring to lose, and went down by just a single point in the final game COLORSPORT

20/38 1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | Scrum-half David Loveridge breaks with plenty of teammates in support Colorsport / Colin Elsey

21/38 1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | [l-r] Geoff Old, Andy Haden, and Murray Mexted celebrate the All Blacks 4-0 series victory Colorsport / Colin Elsey

22/38 1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Bill Beaumont is surrounded by All Blacks as he scrambles for the ball at Lancaster Park COLORSPORT/Elsey

23/38 2005 | Prince William watches a training session with tour manager Bill Beaumont before the second test. COLORSPORT

24/38 1983 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 0 | Fly half Wayne Smith, currently assistant coach of the All Blacks, leaves David Irwin floundering during the second test at Wellington Colorsport / Colin Elsey

25/38 2005 | Otago 19 Lions 13 | Shane Williams and his Lions teammates before kick-off in Dunedin colorsport

26/38 2005 | 2nd Test: NZ 48 Lions 18 | Jason Robinson is smashed backwards by Dan Carter and an All Black teammate COLORSPORT

27/38 1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | Winger Stu Wilson on the way to scoring the first try of his hat-trick - breaking Ian Kirkpatrick's record for test tries in the process - in the emphatic All Black victory in the final test Colorsport / Colin Elsey

28/38 2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | Rico Gear scores the final try of the series. Remarkably it is the twelfth in the three games for the home side COLORSPORT

29/38 1983 | Stash! Ireland fly-half Ollie Campbell shows off his Bukta kit bag prior to departure in 1983 Colorsport / Colin Elsey

30/38 1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Prop Graham Price – who won a record 12 caps in succession for the Lions, playing in every game across three tours - falls to the ground under the feet and fists of opposing front row Billy Bush as tempers flare in Christchurch. The Lions won the game 13-9 to bring the series level COLORPSORT/Elsey

31/38 1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Prop Graham Price – who won a record 12 caps in succession for the Lions, playing in every game across three tours - falls to the ground under the feet and fists of opposing front row Billy Bush as tempers flare in Christchurch. The Lions won the game 13-9 to bring the series level COLORPSORT/Elsey

32/38 1977 | Lions 45 West Coast-Buller 0 | Lions players huddle under towels in the team bus as there were no changing rooms at the ground to shower in after the wet and muddy game at Westport COLORSPORT/Elsey

33/38 1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | Peter Whiting stands over Lions lock Gordon Brown after punching him to the ground in the first line-out of the game Colorsport / Peter Bush

34/38 1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | The captains, Colin Meads of the All Blacks and John Dawes of the Lions, lead their teams out for the final test at Auckland's Eden Park, with the Lions leading the series 2-1 Colorsport / Peter Bush

35/38 2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | The All Blacks celebrate – the late Jerry Collins in a Lions jersey - with the series trophy after completing the heaviest whitewash over the Lions in their history COLORSPORT

36/38 1993 | The Lions squad gather in their blazers prior to departure COLORSPORT

37/38 2005 | 2nd Test: NZ 48 Lions 18 | Tempers flare during the Lions' heavy defeat in Wellington COLORSPORT

38/38 1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | Lions captain John Dawes, alongside tour manager Doug Smith, addresses the crowd after securing the series victory with a 13-all draw. It was the Lions' first overall triumph in New Zealand after seven attempts, and remains the sole victorious tour; in the four subsequent trips they have won only two of the fourteen tests played Colorsport / Peter Bush

“When I said before that I was approaching it as tour captain rather than Test captain, I spoke to Warren about it and I remember chatting a couple of weeks before, just after the Highlanders, and I said ‘I’ll be honest I don’t feel I’m at that level that I was in the Six Nations since I’ve come back from my knee injury’.

“But now I do feel ready, I’ve had a few hit-outs now and I do feel ready to get back to that level that I was in the Six Nations.”

The 28-year-old has still only played 178 minutes in three months, yet he is ready to go for broke against the best back-row in world rugby: Jerome Kaino and Kieran Read adding openside flanker Sam Cane to their dominant triumvirate since Richie McCaw’s retirement.

Warburton knows not only how good this back-row is, but also what the All Blacks can do to any side in the world. He has felt this on multiple occasions with Wales, most recently last year’s tour of New Zealand, but it was one near-miss in 2014 that taught him how the opposition cannot lose concentration for one second if they are to beat them, just as the Lions found out last Saturday.

The Welshman has only played 178 minutes in three months ( Getty )

“It was 2014, about 67 minutes, the whole game I felt we were in control of our try line,” he recalled. “And then an attacking kick, got a good bounce for the full-back and they went under the sticks. From that point then, we cascaded, went downhill and we went down pretty badly.”

If that happens again this weekend, you can expect Warburton to remain calm, but he also takes confidence in knowing that the 14 others around him in red will not panic either.

“It's very difficult to know where 15 players are at mentally. I always pride myself that I'll never quit, ever. I think in a team of 15 players, you only need two or three guys to think that, to drop their head and that could be the game gone. You need 15 guys who stay on it for the whole 80 minutes and those guys who come off the bench, exactly the same.

“I think you get that in a Lions team. It's very easy when you concede points and you're under the posts, no heads ever drop down because everyone's so competitive and they're all leaders in their own way that you don't get that in Lions teams.”

Warburton’s side will need bucket loads of that same confidence and resilience on Saturday if they are to win their “semi-final”, as Gatland put it on Thursday, but if they can pull off the mother of all upsets, Warburton will lead out the Lions next week in his own cup final.