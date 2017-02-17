Bath vs Harlequins, Saturday 15:00

Bath will be boosted for the visit of Harlequins to The Recreation Ground by the return of two international back-rows in Taulupe Faletau and David Denton. Wales have given permission for Faletau to get minutes under his belt, having returned from a second knee injury this season in last weekend’s 21-16 defeat by England.

He’s joined by Scotland’s Denton, who makes his first start of the campaign, while inside centre Rory Jennings will make his Premiership debut inside Max Clark.

Rhys Priestland continues at fly-half, with the Wales No 10 eager to impress after the news this week that George Ford will leave the club at the end of the season with Freddie Burns heading to Bath, meaning the stand-off role is very much up for grabs.

Quins make three changes to the side that beat Bristol, with Aaron Morris starting at full-back and an all-new second-row of Mark Reddish and Charlie Matthews replacing George Merrick and James Horwill, the latter of which is out for at least two weeks with an ankle injury. There is though a welcome return for fit-again fly-half Nick Evans on the replacements’ bench.

Semesa Rokoduguni will hope to add to his 100 tries for Bath ( Getty )

Leicester vs Bristol, Saturday 15:00

Leicester Tigers will show a much-changed back-line against Bristol after temporary head coach Aaron Mauger was able to recall Telusa Veainu and JP Pietersen at full-back and wing respectively, while France international centre Maxime Mermoz makes his first start since joining from Toulon, despite agreeing a deal this week to join Newcastle Falcons in the summer.

England prop Ellis Genge is available on the bench for the Tigers, while Gloucester-bound fly-half Owen Williams starts in the absence of Freddie Burns, who will also leave the club at the end of the season.

Ellis Genge has been released by England head coach Eddie Jones ( Getty )

The Bristol head coach, Mark Tainton, makes six changes from last weekend’s loss to Harlequins, with Siale Piutau making his first start for the West Country outfit. The Tonga international starts at outside centre, with former Tigers wing Tom Varndell ruled out to allow Thretton Palamo a rare start. Adrian Jarvis comes in at fly-half, with Mark Sorenson, Jack Lam and Jordan Crane all coming into the pack, while there a possible first outing since October is in store for replacement Gavin Henson.

Worcester vs Exeter, Saturday 15:00

Worcester Warriors show just two changes for the visit of Exeter Chiefs to Sixways as Dewald Potgeter starts at openside flanker and Jaba Bregvadze replaces Jack Singleton at hooker, who is ruled out through injury.

The Exeter director of rugby, Rob Baxter, recalls former England lock Geoff Parling as Jonny Hill is ruled out after being given a two-week ban for his red card last week against Wasps. Harry Williams replaces the absent Greg Holmes at tighthead prop, while Wales’ Tomas Francis has to make do with a place on the bench despite Rob Howley releasing him for the weekend.

Geoff Parling starts in the Exeter second-row ( Getty )

Henry Slade returns at inside centre after being retained by England last weekend, with Italy’s Michele Campagnaro outside him after also returning form Six Nations duty.

Newcastle vs Northampton, Sunday 15:00

Among four changes to the Newcastle Falcons side is the welcome return of the wing, Sinoti Sinoti, after he regained full fitness following a knee injury that kept him sidelined for more than three months. He joins influential flanker Nili Latu, who will make his first Premiership start of the season after suffering a dislocated kneecap and knee ligament damage last summer, in returning, with Kyle Cooper named at hooker for his first Premiership start.

The only other change sees Dom Waldouck replace Chris Harris at 13.

England flanker Tom Wood returns to skipper the Saints ( Getty )

England flanker Tom Wood returns to lead Northampton Saints after being released by England, having played no part in the win over Wales in Cardiff. The two other changes made by Jim Mallinder also come in the pack, with Api Ratuniyarawa and Saracens-bound Calum Clark handed recalls.

Sale Sharks vs Wasps, Sunday 15:00

Sale Sharks director of rugby, Steve Diamond, makes two personnel changes and one positional as his side look to record a fifth consecutive win when league leaders Wasps travel to the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday.

Bryn Evans is handed his first Premiership start in the second row, while TJ Ioane moves from No 8 to the blindside to accommodate a returning Josh Beaumont.

Springbok Willie le Roux is in line for his Wasps debut ( Getty )

Wasps meanwhile name former Sale fly-half Danny Cipriani at No 10, with England front-rows Matt Mullan and Tommy Taylor joining Jake Cooper-Woolley after being released by Eddie Jones. However, all eyes will be on replacement Willie le Roux, should the South Africa international come on to make his first appearance since joining Wasps.