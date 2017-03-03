Billy Vunipola has been named in the starting line-up by Saracens for Sunday’s Premiership trip to Newcastle, opening the door for en England return in their Six Nations clash against Scotland next weekend.

The 24-year-old No 8 was not expected to return in time to feature in the Six Nations when he damaged knee ligaments in last November’s autumn international victory over Argentina, though England head coach Eddie Jones suggested he could make his comeback from injury in time for the final weekend trip to Dublin.

However, Vunipola now looks in line to play some part in next weekend’s Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham with Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall selecting him alongside brother Mako Vunipola for this weekend’s Premiership encounter.

Having recovered from a knee injury of his own, Mako Vunipola returned to England duty in last weekend’s 36-15 victory over Italy, albeit from the replacements’ bench, and should he come through the clash with the Falcons, younger brother Billy can expect the same treatment next weekend given that Nathan Hughes has been England’s regular No 8 for the Six Nations in Vunipola’s absence.

