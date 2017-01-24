Ed Slater handed two-week ban by Leicester Tigers

Leicester Tigers have suspended forward Ed Slater for two weeks.

Following a citing, the Tigers said club officials reviewed an incident during Saturday's European Champions Cup pool clash against Glasgow at Welford Road.

Leicester lost the game 43-0 - their record European defeat - as Glasgow stormed into the quarter-finals.

Slater, 28, faced an internal discpilinary hearing and was found guilty of striking an opponent.

In a statement, the Tigers said: "Ed has been banned for two weeks and he will miss the (Anglo-Welsh) Cup ties against Northampton Saints and Saracens.

"He regrets his actions in the heat of a vital club match and will look forward to his return to action following his suspension."

PA