Exeter overturned a 14-point first-half deficit to defeat Sale 30-25 and move level on points with Wasps at the top of the Aviva Premiership table.

Struggling Sale had looked set to upset the hosts at Sandy Park when they built a 19-5 lead just before half-time thanks to a try from in-form wing Denny Solomona and the boot of AJ MacGinty.

But Exeter turned things round in impressive fashion to claim a bonus-point victory that sees them join Wasps on 64 points ahead of the leaders' clash with Worcester on Sunday.

Luke Cowan-Dickie scored just before the break to add to Kai Horstmann's earlier try, and then Olly Woodburn and Don Armand crossed in the second half to decide the contest. Henry Slade added the rest of Exeter's points with two conversions and two penalties.

Playing with the advantage of a keen wind in their favour, Sale dominated the opening period with a couple of early bursts from Solomona threatening the Chiefs' line.

Strong defence from Exeter kept the game scoreless but after 10 minutes, Sale took the lead with a well-struck penalty from MacGinty after the home side infringed at a scrum on halfway.

Solomona scored a breakaway try for Sale ( Getty )

Five minutes later, MacGinty extended the lead with a second penalty, but a poor kick from him then gave Exeter a platform in the Sale half.

Bursts from Ian Whitten and Mitch Lees had the Sale defence on the back foot but Stuart Townsend's telegraphed pass was intercepted by Solomona, who raced 100 metres to score. It was the wing's 10th try in only 11 appearances for the club since joining from rugby league side Castleford.

MacGinty added the extras to Solomona's try to leave Sale 13-0 up, but Exeter finally got themselves on the scoreboard after 25 minutes when some excellent inter-passing ended with Thomas Waldrom providing the scoring pass for Horstmann.

From the restart, Exeter back Phil Dollman carelessly dropped the ball and at the resulting scrum Chiefs were penalised, allowing MacGinty to knock over his third penalty.

Exeter continued to have problems in the scrum and the concession of another penalty saw MacGinty again on target two minutes before interval, putting Sale 14 points clear of their opponents.

However, with the half almost up, Exeter scored scored a crucial try when Cowan-Dickie finished off a driving line-out.

Slade converted to leave Sale 19-12 ahead at half-time but such was the strength of the wind, an advantage of seven points seemed insufficient as the visitors turned to face the elements.

That prediction seemed likely when five minutes after the restart, Exeter collected their third try with Woodburn outflanking the cover defence to score.

Six Nations team of the tournament







15 show all Six Nations team of the tournament



























1/15 15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland) A delight to watch in attack, and give him space he can work a miracle. Also showed how handy he can be with his boot from long range. One of eight men to top the tryscorer table with three tries each. Getty Images

2/15 14. Liam Williams (Wales) Outshone George North, which is no easy feat, and displayed his talent both in attack with his tries against Italy, Scotland and England, and also his defence. Still debate over whether he is best deployed at wing or full-back, but he’s proven he’s magnificent at both. Getty Images

3/15 13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland) The find of the Six Nations. Jared Payne’s injury opened the door for Ringrose to stake his claim to the famous Irish No 13, and he did so in style. Saved his best performance until last as he led the way against England, and got among the tries in the rout of Italy. Getty Images

4/15 12. Owen Farrell (England) He endured blips against Italy and Ireland, but Farrell that shouldn’t take away from his brilliance in securing victories over France, Wales and Italy along with the Scotland walkover. He took the pressure off George Ford, was ultra-reliable with the boot and unlocked the bags of potential stationed outside him in the England attack. AFP/Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly (England) Will remember the try against Wales for the rest of his life, as he broke Welsh hearts in the dying minutes in Cardiff. Proved he is capable of showing his bets in the international stage after last November’s red-card setback, and he’s a joy to watch when in full flow. A useful kicking option that also comes in handy. AFP/Getty Images

6/15 10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland) A measure of how important Sexton is to the Irish cause is to look at how they perform without him. His return inspired the victory over France, and his absence during the defeat by Wales cost Ireland a shot at the title. AFP/Getty Images

7/15 9. Rhys Webb (Wales) A tough choice between Webb and Conor Murray, but the Welshman takes the spoils due to his ability to provide the X-factor that very few players have. His pass for George North’s first try against Ireland was a thing of beauty, and he had more dazzling moments than daft, despite his needless desire to rub people up the wrong way. Getty Images

8/15 1. Joe Marler (England) Marler makes the squad as the surprise package of the Six Nations. The Harlequins prop recovered from a fractured leg in under four weeks to make the start of the tournament, and was one of England’s best players in their first two matches. Kept fit-again Mako Vunipola out of the starting line-up too, which is no easy feat. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 2. Ken Owens (Wales) It wasn’t really a tournament where the hookers blossomed, so Owens makes the cut as a best of a bad bunch option. Jamie George impressed off the bench for England but saw too little game time, while Rory Best was only able to deliver on the final weekend. Fraser Brown had a solid start, but his yellow card against England cost his side dear and he was dropped for the finale against Italy. Getty

10/15 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) The tighthead prop was one of Ireland’s most consistent performers and finally looks to have filled their problem position that has plagued them for so long since the retirement of John Hayes. Looks a shoe-in for the Lions now, and his performance in the scrum against Scotland was nothing short of destructive. AFP/Getty Images

11/15 4. Joe Launchbury (England) Has taken his chance superbly in the absence of George Kruis, and the disappointing showing in Dublin should not detract from four wonderful performance that have given him a shot at the Lions tour. Regularly England’s top carrier or tackler – and sometimes both – which is all you need to see how influential he has been. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 5. Courtney Lawes (England) Like Launchbury, Lawes’s revival has been great to watch for England fans. Looks like his old self, carrying with vigour and tackling like the colossus he was known to be. He was also a useful outlet in the lineout. Getty Images

13/15 6. CJ Stander (Ireland) Proved what a rampaging runner he can be with his devastating hat-trick against Italy, while displayed his versatility too by moving to No 8 against England that will be cause for concern for Jamie Heaslip. A candidate for player of the tournament. Getty Images

14/15 7. Sam Warburton (Wales) He may have played at six, but Warburton has been too good to leave out and has put all openside flankers in the shade with some of his performances these last six weeks. Looks to be revelling without the pressure of the captaincy, and you wonder if a move back to the openside awaits. Harsh on Kevin Gourdon, but Warburton has simply been too good. Getty Images

15/15 8. Louis Picamoles (France) His rampaging performance against England wasn’t enough to get his side over the line, but he was hugely important to the wins over Scotland, Italy and Wales as France claimed a first top-three finish in seven years. AFP/Getty Images

Slade missed the conversion but kicked a penalty on the 50-minute mark to put his side in front for the first time before MacGinty regained Sale's lead with his fifth penalty.

Exeter made hard work of rewarding their second-half superiority but, with 14 minutes remaining, they picked up their bonus point when captain Armand forced his way over.

Sale continued to battle hard and, despite a late penalty from Slade, they were able to pick up a deserved bonus point when MacGinty kicked his sixth penalty in the last minute.