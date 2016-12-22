George North will not make his comeback for Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday night, despite being passed fit to play after yet another concussion.

The Wales winger has not featured since being signed off for an indefinite period of time after a mid-air tackle against Leicester on December 3rd appeared to leave him lying on the floor unconscious.

The RFU decided to review the incident after North was allowed to continue playing following a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) carried out by Saints’ doctors, who later admitted they hadn’t seen every angle of the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

Saints escaped without punishment when the review was published on Wednesday, but it did say that the club should not have allowed the 24-year-old to return to the field, especially given his history of concussive head injuries.

Director of rugby Jim Mallinder indicated North would make his return in a must-win game against Sale Sharks on Friday after taking part in full training sessions, but needed to be signed off by a specialist.

However a statement on Thursday confirmed the Welshman would not feature.

In a statement, Northampton said: “George North has both trained with the squad and undergone a specialist review this week.

North has suffered a number of concussions during his career (Getty)



“All parties have agreed that North continue with a full training schedule with the rest of the club’s players to ensure he is fully prepared for first-team action.”

The Concussion Management Review Group also made nine recommendations based on their findings, including consideration of the introduction of pitch-side video reviewers and that the entire HIA take place off and away from the field of play.