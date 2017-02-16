Mako Vunipola will start his first rugby match in more than nine weeks when Saracens take on Gloucester on Friday night, with the loosehead prop looking to prove his fitness to England manager Eddie Jones in an effort to be fast-tracked back into the international squad for the Six Nations clash against Italy.

The 26-year-old prop Vunipola suffered knee ligament damage in December during the win over Sale Sharks, and was originally ruled out for up to 12 weeks to join his brother, Billy, on the sidelines.

Vunipola has shown a remarkable recovery though and after joining up with the England squad for the training week ahead of last weekend’s 21-16 victory over Wales, he has taken his latest stride towards a return after being named in the Saracens starting line-up for Friday’s trip to Kingsholm. England forwards coach Paul Gustard had already confirmed this week that the plan is for Vunipola to play no more than 40 minutes this weekend.

In Vunipola’s absence, Joe Marler has impressed as England maintained their 100 per cent record under Jones with wins over France and Wales, despite the Harlequins front-row suffering a fractured leg at the start of the year. Matt Mullan and Ellis Genge have deputised for Marler in Vunipola’s absence, but his return has led to Mullan returning to Wasps for this weekend’s Premiership trip to Sale.

Vunipola joins Schalk Brits and Juan Figallo in the front-row, with former Gloucester captain Jim Hamilton starting against his former club alongside Michael Rhodes. Hamilton’s Scottish compatriot, Duncan Taylor, makes his first start of the season after recovering from a long-term ankle injury, though he starts in the unfamiliar position of full-back in Alex Goode’s absence.

Alex Lozowski continues at fly-half with Owen Farrell remaining with the England squad, and Jones suggested last weekend following the win over Wales that while he plans on rotating against Italy next Sunday, the young stand-off is unlikely to get a run out.

Saracens also announced the signing of hooker Tom Lindsey from Friday’s opponent’s Gloucester on a short-term deal after Scott Spurling was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, and with Jamie George another on international duty with England, Lindsay will join academy player Jared Saunders in providing cover for Brits.

Gloucester meanwhile will have the boost of having Wales No 8 Ross Moriarty back in their starting line-up, just six days after starring for his country in the defeat by England. Moriarty’s early withdrawal in the second half, for tactical reasons, has been pointed out as a major influence in England turning the tables and clinching a late victory, with Wales head coach Rob Howley choosing to send on Taulupe Faletau in his place.

Ross Moriarty has been released for the weekend after being on Wales duty (Getty)

Moriarty, who starts at blindside flanker, will not be the only Six Nations international made available for Gloucester head coach Ian Humphreys as Scotland centre Matt Scott has also been made available, though Scottish captain Greig Laidlaw has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations after suffering ankle ligament damage in the 22-16 defeat by France last Sunday.

Humpreys makes three other changes as David Halaifonua, Salesi Ma’afu and Ben Morgan all return.