Exeter Chiefs’ Premiership-winning hero, Gareth Steenson, revealed how his father inspired him to kick the penalty that clinched a thrilling 23-20 extra-time victory over Wasps to win a nail-biting final at Twickenham.

Steenson was one of three Exeter players in the matchday squad that helped the Chiefs secure promotion from the Championship seven years ago, with the fly-half joining prop Ben Moon and full-back Phil Dollman in riding the rollercoaster ride up through the English top flight.

Seven years and one a day since their promotion, Exeter went one better than last season’s final defeat, but they came within minutes of suffering defeat as Steenson’s 78th-minute penalty took the match to extra-time for just the second time in the competition’s history.

After 18 minutes of constant pressure from the Chiefs, the front-row won a penalty that gave Steenson the chance to step up and write his name into Premiership folklore. He duly did, with a little help from his late father, John, who died in 2007 – the year before he joined Exeter from Cornish Pirates.

"The kicks in the Championship final were pretty big as well,” reflected Steenson. “I said a prayer to my old man upstairs and he helped me with the last one.”

Not many players can boast tasting success in both the Premiership and Championship, least with the same club, and asked if the Chiefs could ever have dreamt of lifting the Premiership trophy seven years ago, the 33-year-old Dungannon native wasn’t sure what to think, especially after the dismal start to the season they endured.

Exeter lost four of their first seven matches – drawing another – and it took a sit-down between the players and staff to get the Chiefs moving in the right direction that has triggered a 16-match winning streak in the Premiership and, now, a title to boot.

“When we first got promoted, probably not,” Steenson said. “It was hard to gauge what it would be like to be in days like today. After the final last year, we had a taste for it. Thankfully before Christmas we sat down and said to ourselves we needed to get a grip if we wanted to get back to that level and we got ourselves together.

Wasps vs Exeter player ratings







30 show all Wasps vs Exeter player ratings

























































1/30 Wasps: Willie Le Roux – 7 out of 10 Grew into the game as it wore on and treated the 80,000 fans to the flowing running rugby that he has displayed this year. Couldn’t find the final product, but still a good performance. Getty Images

2/30 Christian Wade – 7 out of 10 Starved of ball, but that should have forced him in-field to come and find work. It was his break and chip that ended up with Daly going over though, proving again he has the X-factor when needed. Getty Images

3/30 Elliot Daly – 8 out of 10 Looked to try create something out of nothing in the first half but he was well marshalled by the Exeter defence. Overcooked a kick that put the ball straight into touch, but excelled in space as the game began to break down and was on hand to score the try that put Wasps ahead when supporting Wade. Getty Images

4/30 Jimmy Gopperth – 9 out of 10 On hand to finish Wasps’ first try on the stroke of half-time, but his most telling contribution came in chasing back to hold off Nowell when the ball was loose in the Wasps half with no one at home. Made two good breaks in the second half and, having scored all but five of Wasps’ points, it was the Jimmy Gopperth show. Getty Images

5/30 Josh Bassett – 6 out of 10 Unlucky not to score when Daly’s chip wouldn’t sit for him, and had another close-range run halted in the second half that went awry when Woodburn caught him. Getty Images

6/30 Danny Cipriani – 7 out of 10 Poor kicking from hand in the first half, but he came to life when he started taking the ball to the line to commit the defence and offload quick ball – something that produced Gopperth’s try. Quiet in the second half as Exeter dominated possession, but did come up with an excellent kick to touch in extra-time. Getty Images

7/30 Dan Robson – 7 out of 10 Had two impressive runs from the base, the first down the blindside that eventually came unstuck and the second to support Taylor’s break that produced Gopperth’s try with a brilliant pass back inside to the Kiwi. Replaced by Joe Simpson just short of the hour. Getty Images

8/30 Matt Mullan – 7 out of 10 The solid corner in the Wasps scrum that ensured Wasps were able to compete in the front-row battle. Departed after 58 minutes, only to come back on when Marty Moore was injured. Getty Images

9/30 Tommy Taylor – 7 out of 10 Really prominent with his carrying and while he had his struggles in the scrum, he still put in a very assured performance. Reliable in the tackling department too. Getty Images

10/30 Phil Swainston – 5 out of 10 Forced off the field in the 27th minute after suffering a head injury, and it actually helped Wasps as he was getting battered in the scrum. Getty Images

11/30 Joe Launchbury – 7 out of 10 Broke the line with the first attack of the game. Very impressive defence as he secured two turnovers in the first half, and despite coming out on the wrong side of things today, he has had a mighty fine season. Getty Images

12/30 Matt Symons – 6 out of 10 Struggled in the lineout and was rather anonymous when it came to carrying in the loose. Replaced by Kearnan Myall short of the hour mark. Getty Images

13/30 James Haskell – 8 out of 10 Looked out on his feet as full-time approached, but he wasn’t going to leave the field and seemed to find a second wind to put in some hugely important hits In extra-time. Getty Images

14/30 Thomas Young – 7 out of 10 Had to get through an enormous amount of tackling but he wasn’t quite sharp enough at the breakdown and was replaced just after the hour mark by Guy Thompson. Getty Images

15/30 Nathan Hughes – 9 out of 10 A brilliant performance from the No 8 whose only bad point was having to take eight minutes out for a Head Injury Assessment that came from three tacklers hitting him on the line. A force with the ball in hand that was displayed when he barged off four men from a turnover that came in his own tackle, and was the unluckiest man out there as he deserved to have a winners’ medal around his neck. Getty Images

16/30 Exeter Chiefs: Phil Dollman – 7 out of 10 Finished brilliantly to score Exeter’s second and give them breathing space that they would soon lose. Tackled by Hughes shortly after the second half began and hurt his knee, with his absence proving costly as Wasps scored while he was being treated. Getty Images

17/30 Jack Nowell – 9 out of 10 Picked up a knock to his ankle early on, but hit back in style as he scored the first try of the match, running a smart supporting line to beat Le Roux and Robson to score. Important tackle stopped Robson going over, and even in extra-time, he was still a bubbling ball of energy that tried to create something out of nothing. Getty Images

18/30 Ian Whitten – 7 out of 10 Great lines, especially in the first half, made some real incisions into the Wasps defence, and he also managed to do his fair share of tackling to stymie Daly and Co. Getty Images

19/30 Ollie Devoto – 7 out of 10 Showed some mazy running lines that has Wasps repeatedly guessing where he was going, but he took a knock in the second half and had to leave the field just before regular time expired. Getty Images

20/30 Olly Woodburn – 7 out of 10 Strong running in the first half saw him create space for his teammates, and he was also effective in defence as he stopped Bassett from close range. Couldn’t do much to stop Elliot Daly’s try either. Getty Images

21/30 Gareth Steenson – 7 out of 10 Kicking to touch was a little disappointing and he displayed that through his reactions. Did well to recover from a big hit from Hughes, and held his nerve to score the match-winning penalty. Getty Images

22/30 Stuart Townsend – 6 out of 10 Started off well with pace to his game, but as the match wore on the speed of the ball he was providing slowed and this hurt Exeter. Spent more time talking to JP Doyle than focusing on his game. Getty Images

23/30 Ben Moon – 8 out of 10 Will have been saddened to see Phil Swainston leave early on as he had the Wasps tighthead on toast in the opening half an hour. Replaced as part of a completed front-row change in the 50th minute, having put in a solid shift. Getty Images

24/30 Luke Cowan-Dickie – 8 out of 10 Smart running to come around the corner off his lineout throw set-up Nowell’s score, and made his presence felt in defence. A good outing from the England international. Getty Images

25/30 Harry Williams – 7 out of 10 Made a strong run early on to get Exeter rolling in the right direction. His impact reduced as the game wore on though and Mullan gave him a good battle on the scrum. Getty Images

26/30 Dave Dennis – 7 out of 10 Got through plenty of carrying as Exeter had the baulk of the possession, and he performed well in the lineout to keep Cowan-Dickie’s throw safe. Getty Images

27/30 Geoff Parling – 8 out of 10 Disrupted the Wasps lineout twice in the first 40 minutes, but it was his powerful running that really stood out in the second half and he gave his side a strong platform as he repeatedly crossed the gain line. Will be a real miss next season as he now heads to Japan. Getty Images

28/30 Kai Horstmann – 6 out of 10 Struggled with the intensity at the breakdown which meant he could not challenge the Wasps possession, and was sacrificed early in the second half as Rob Baxter turned to Mitch Lees for something different at the ruck. Getty Images

29/30 Don Armand – 9 out of 10 Not as prevalent in defence as the semi-final but that’s because Exeter had much more of the ball. Still put in huge shift, and was one of those who stood out in extra-time as Exeter threw everything at Wasps. Getty Images

30/30 Thomas Waldrom – 7 out of 10 Powerful run saw his charge through Robson and get Exeter on the front foot which eventually led to Dollman’s score. AFP/Getty Images

“There are a lot of people who’ve worked hard who have grafted to get into the Premiership. To see the amount of support we had today was unbelievable. The graft we’ve put in from the top down it’s for days like today.

“”We had to go through the highs And Lows of the game. We always back ourselves as a fit team anyway. Just before half time was a bad time to let Wasps score and then after half time, you’re thinking it could be a tough day. We knew what our strengths were, so we knuckled down, our carrying game is good so we knew we could dent them. We stuck at them for the whole 80 and to score when we did at the end, probably mentally hurt them a little bit and we probably dominated them a little bit in extra time.

We were patting ourselves on the back in preseason at how well we did, and I think we rolled into the season. We did sit down after Clermont after a hiding at home and said this season is going to peter out for us if we don’t get ourselves together. We had a few harsh words and we grafted it out. We didn’t change anything drastically but we got ourselves into a good run of form.”

Steenson was the hero at the death (PA)

The Exeter head coach, Rob Baxter, was already thinking about next season and how the club can ensure this victory doesn’t become a flash in the pan. Baxter has won plenty of plaudits for the way he has built this team, and he will gain even more respect if he can take this side to another level beyond Premiership champions.

“We will enjoy today to the max but the truth is we need to put a group of players together in this close season who are going to turn around and say ‘I am going to do something about the fact that we are Premiership champions – I am going to do something about that to make sure it stays that way,” Baxter said.

“We have let ourselves down in Europe for the last couple of seasons now with our performances and it should be a marker for us we are not going to let it happen again.”