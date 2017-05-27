Wasps and Exeter Chiefs face off at Twickenham in the Premiership final with the winner set to be crowned the English champions for the 2016/17 season. Follow the latest here.
- Wasps vs Exeter Chiefs kicks off at 14:30 BST
- Wasps make three changes with Kurtley Beale absent through injury
- Tommy Taylor, Dan Robson and Josh Basset start
- Exeter make just one change as Olly Woodburn replaces James Short
- Wasps have not won the Premiership since 2008
- Exeter have never won the title and are in their second final after last year’s defeat
Follow the live action below...
Teams
Wasps: Willie Le Roux; Christian Wade, Elliot Daly, Jimmy Gopperth, Josh Bassett; Danny Cipriani, Dan Robson; Matt Mullan, Tommy Taylor, Phil Swainston; Joe Launchbury, Matt Symons; James Haskell, Thomas Young, Nathan Hughes.
Replacements: Ashley Johnson, Simon McIntyre, Marty Moore, Kearnan Myall, Guy Thompson, Joe Simpson, Alapati Leiua, Frank Halai.
Exeter Chiefs: Phil Dollman; Jack Nowell, Ian Whitten, Ollie Devoto, Olly Woodburn; Gareth Steenson, Stuart Townsend; Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams; Dave Dennis, Geoff Parling; Kai Horstmann, Don Armand, Thomas Waldrom.
Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Carl Rimmer, Tomas Francis, Mitch Lees, Sam Simmonds, Will Chudley, Henry Slade, Michele Campagnaro.
