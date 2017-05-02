This weekend sees the culmination of the regular Premiership season where, on the face of things, most of the big questions have already been answered. Bristol will finish bottom, and look destined for the Championship after both London Irish and Yorkshire Carnegie, the only two clubs eligible to replace them, recorded emphatic wins in last week’s play-off first legs.

The top four also looks fair decided, with Bath needing Leicester to lose without scoring a bonus point, and also secure a 68-point swing or record a try-scoring bonus point themselves in order to make the semi-finals.

Harlequins, Northampton Saints and Gloucester are battling for the final Champions Cup-qualifying berths, with Quins all but guaranteed a European play-off place at the least.

Yet there is one rather important order to be decided this weekend and it’s that of the top four. Wasps, Exeter and Saracens may have locked down their place with Leicester looking likely to join them, but the battle to secure a home semi-final spot is one that carries enormous importance for Wasps.

Last Friday, the thought of Wasps not topping the table after 22 matches appeared ridiculous, yet a shock 32-13 defeat by Harlequins leaves them level on points with Exeter and just two ahead of Saracens – the team they meet this weekend.

It’s now very conceivable that Wasps will be on the road come the semi-finals, as they will finish third if they lose to a resurgent Saracens side and Exeter better their result, be it through scoreline or bonus points.

Saracens have not lost at home and have already beaten Wasps this season ( Getty )

Wasps have a formidable record at home this year, winning every game at the Ricoh Arena, and that could hold them in good stead to fend off the Saracens threat on Saturday and lock down top spot and a home semi-final, likely to be against Leicester. However, suffer defeat to their former London rivals and they will head into the post-season play-offs with back-to-back defeats in the locker, an away semi-final – should Exeter beat Gloucester this weekend – and their morale on the floor after letting slip their lead at the top of the table when it mattered most.

Remaining fixtures Worcester Warriors vs Leicester Tigers Sale Sharks vs Bath Gloucester vs Exeter Chiefs Wasps vs Saracens Northampton Saints vs Harlequins Bristol vs Newcastle Falcons

More worryingly, Wasps have the worst away record out of the three teams this season when at full strength. Saracens have lost four away matches compared to Wasps’ three, but the defeats by Bath, Worcester and Gloucester all came when their international contingent were away, while Wasps’ losses to both Saracens and Quins came when they had all players available.

Thrown into this mix is that, should they finish third, they will likely have to face Saracens again, a side whose are unbeaten at Allianz Park this season and could easily head into the semi-final off the back of a European Champions Cup success, should they beat Clermont Auvergne in Edinburgh next weekend in the final.

Wasps have been a delight to watch in the Premiership this season – hardly surprising given their star-studded back line – but they certainly have the most to lose this weekend, and if they slip up, don’t be surprised if they fail to make the Premiership final.