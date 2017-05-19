Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens, Sandy Park, Saturday 14:30

Exeter face a tough ask if they want to reach their second Premiership final in as many years as the European champions stand in their way, though they will have home advantage over Saracens and revenge on their mind after last season’s defeat at Twickenham.

The Chiefs will have influential back-row stars in Thomas Waldrom and Don Armand back in their starting line-up – the latter having been named in the Premiership team of the season earlier this week – while the third and final change sees Phil Dollman recalled at full-back. However, Exeter’s replacements’ also pack some punch, with both Henry Slade and Michele Campagnaro fit enough to return to the matchday squad.

The Exeter head coach, Rob Baxter, was quick to play down the advantage that his side will have in last weekend’s rest while Saracens were busy winning the Champions Cup for the second consecutive year, with Baxter having a split opinion over whether the rest will be worth more than the momentum that comes with winning such a big game against Clermont Auvergne.

"The truth is, they've had a tough game, so we have to play in a way that physically and emotionally challenges them,” said Baxter. "What Saracens have shown is they are very good at re-charging their batteries physically and emotionally, so it is a challenge.

"We've obviously got to talk about that, it's been a positive ourselves, but on the flip side of that we would have loved to have been the team playing in a European cup final at the weekend.”

Having suffered defeat in the final last year on their first trip to the showcase match, Baxter believes his squad have learned their lessons from what was more of an “adventure” compared to this season’s attempt to win the Premiership title, which he now feels is the genuine target this time around.

"It does feel slightly different because of the attitude of the players,” he added. “I have a genuine feeling the players would be genuinely disappointed not to win the Premiership this year.

"I can't honestly say that was the case last year. We were on an adventure, we got in the top four for the first time, and we had the home semi-final. Going to Twickenham really was an adventure for us and I think that was probably reflected in the first-half. I think we learnt a lot from that first-half and what we had to do and we improved in the second half.

Clermont vs Saracens: Player ratings







31 show all Clermont vs Saracens: Player ratings



























































1/31 Clermont vs Saracens: Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/31 Scott Spedding – 6 out of 10 Showed impressive footwork to get himself out of trouble when collecting the high ball but he could not stem the wave of pressure coming his way. Failure to collect the ball when chiped behind proved costly. AFP/Getty Images

3/31 David Strettle – 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet against his former side. One notable play saw him flick a Lopez cross-field kick to Spedding, but otherwise did little of note. Getty Images

4/31 Aurélien Rougerie – 7 out of 10 Won a pressure-relieving penalty on his own 5m line, and his powerful run off an attacking 5m scrum and subsequent offload set-up the try for Lamerat. A shame that he departed before the game was done. Getty Images

5/31 Remi Lamerat – 7 out of 10 Scored Clermont’s first try after supporting centre partner Rougerie. Had a spikiness to his game that showed in a clash with Michael Rhodes. Getty Images

6/31 Nick Abendanon – 7 out of 10 Caught out of position for Ashton’s try as the former England international went AWOL. However, he made up for it by finishing one of the tries of the season as he dived over after a length of the field socre. AFP/Getty Images

7/31 Camille Lopez – 7 out of 10 Lovely show-and-go fooled the Sarries defence shortly before half-time and his tactical kicking was, on the whole, reliable, though he could have been smarter with his placement. A danger with the ball in hand. Getty Images

8/31 Morgan Parra – 6 out of 10 Rarely looked to snipe around the edges and spurned points with the boot as he missed a crucial penalty attempt straight after the final Saracens try. Getty Images

9/31 Raphael Chaume – 8 out of 10 Took on Koch and got the better of him with a very powerful display in the scrum. Defended well as he had to do a lot of work.

10/31 Benjamin Kayser – 7 out of 10 Very impressive in the lineout given the dangers that lurked in the Saracens line. Scrummaged well and can be proud of his performance. AFP/Getty Images

11/31 Davit Zirakashvili – 7 out of 10 Had to leave the field early for treatment on a blood injury but returned and added weight to a strong Clermont front-row. Getty Images

12/31 Arthur Iturria – 6 out of 10 Had to take on the responsibility when Vahaamahina limped out, and he struggled to impose on the Sarries jumpers. Getty Images

13/31 Sébastien Vahaamahina – 6 out of 10 His weight added serious brawn to the scrum but he was relatively anonymous in the loose and limped out of the game when he damaged his ankle around the hour mark. AFP/Getty Images

14/31 Damien Chouly – 7 out of 10 The skipper was very impressive in the ruck and caused problems for the Saracens rucks. Getty Images

15/31 Peceli Yato – 7 out of 10 One charge down the right wing in the first half produced a chance for his side that they couldn’t convert, despite his 40m gain. AFP/Getty Images

16/31 Fritz Lee – 6 out of 10 The broad No 8 could have done more in the loose as he was overshadowed by his opposite man. Getty Images

17/31 Alex Goode – 8 out of 10 His kick when Saracens were on the attack set-up Nick Abendanon’s incredible try, but he more than made up for it with the match-sealing score. Getty Images

18/31 Chris Ashton – 7 out of 10 Needed just 13 minutes to break Vincent Clerc’s European record of 36 tries as he finished with a trademark Ash Splash. Kept quiet in the second half but he’d already done his bit. Getty Images

19/31 Marcelo Bosch – 7 out of 10 Emerged triumphant in a gruelling battle with Aurelien Rougerie, and it was his hard running that forced Clermont’s wingers inside to set-up the final try. Getty Images

20/31 Brad Barritt – 7 out of 10 His best work came in defence as he won a penalty when turning over opposite man Lamerat, and took his leave around the hour mark looking battered and bruised, as always. Getty Images

21/31 Chris Wyles – 7 out of 10 Didn’t see as much of the ball as Ashton did, but he chased kicks relentless and it was his pressure that forced Spedding into a knock-on and paved the way for Goode’s try. AFP/Getty Images

22/31 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Looked to bring his back line into the game early that brought success and stretched the Clermont defence. Displayed his excellent hand work in the second half and was a defensive rock. Getty Images

23/31 Richard Wigglesworth – 7 out of 10 Didn’t need to kick as much as we’ve become accustomed too as Sarries dominated possession. Started to get around the edges as Clermont tired. Getty Images

24/31 Mako Vunipola – 8 out of 10 Very impressive with the ball inn hand as he made his presence felt, and also put in shift in defence as ha rarely took a backwards step. Involved in a to and fro battle with Zirakashvili in the scrum that he just about edged. Getty Images

25/31 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Spotted the smallest of gaps to break the line and surge in the Clermont 22 but it was one of many missed opportunities for Saracens. Ultra-reliable at the lineout and it was a display that pushed his starting Lions claims once again. AFP/Getty Images

26/31 Vincent Koch – 7 out of 10 Struggled slightly with Chaume but he was far more effective in open play, with his surge into the 22 a particular highlight. Getty Images

27/31 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Disrupted Clermont ball superbly to make life uncomfortable for their pack, and was a force in defence. Faultless at the lineout. Getty Images

28/31 George Kruis – 8 out of 10 Supported Goode well to pick-and-go for his try, and he called the lineout to perfection. Back to his best, there’s no doubt about it. AFP/Getty Images

29/31 Michael Rhodes – 7 out of 10 Very much the Sarries enforcer as he tried to bully the Clermont pack, both on the ball and off it. Getty Images

30/31 Jackson Wray – 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet and was replaced by Schalk Burger midway through the second half. Getty Images

31/31 Billy Vunipola – 8 out of 10 Set the tone with a brilliant catch above former teammate Strettle and Clermont could not cope with his power, with one second-half run producing nearly 15 metres after contact. Getty Images

"I think we learnt from not dealing with the final as well as we could have done. The things you have to do day-by-day to look like possible champions and I think we've addressed a lot of those things. That makes me feel like we've got a great chance."

Baxter’s confidence will have grown too when he saw that the Saracens captain, Brad Barritt, will be missing on Saturday after failing to recover from the leg injury he suffered in last weekend’s Murrayfield triumph. It means that director of rugby Mark McCall is forced into one change, with Scotland international Duncan Taylor starting at inside centre and Mike Ellery filling his place among the replacements.

Saracens will be without their captain Brad Barritt (Getty)

Teams

Exeter Chiefs: Phil Dollman; Jack Nowell, Ian Whitten, Ollie Devoto, James Short; Gareth Steenson, Stuart Townsend; Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams; Dave Dennis, Geoff Parling; Kai Horstmann, Don Armand, Thomas Waldrom.

Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Carl Rimmer, Tomas Francis, Mitch Lees, Sam Simmonds, Will Chudley, Henry Slade, Michele Campagnaro.

Wasps vs Leicester Tigers, Ricoh Arena, Saturday 17:15

Wasps will hope to end an already-successful week by booking their place in their first Premiership final in nine years, but face their old rivals in Leicester Tigers in a throwback semi-final to their great battles during the early 21st century.

Having finished top of the Premiership table, the club cleaned up at the awards ceremony this week, with Jimmy Gopperth claiming the Golden Boot, the try of the year and the Player of the Season award to go with his RPA and clubs accolades of a similar name.

Gopperth lines up at inside centre once again as Dai Young – who himself claimed the director of rugby of the season award – sticks with Danny Cipriani at fly-half. The Welshman makes two changes to his starting line-up that defeated Sarries last time out, with Ashley Johnson starting at hooker and Phil Swainston in at tighthead prop.

“We’re learning to handle these big occasions better each time we play in them,” Young said after securing back-to-back semi-final places in the Premiership following last season’s third-place finish. “We’ve put in a lot of hard graft throughout the season to reach this stage and we know there are no second chances on Saturday – it’s knock-out rugby.”

Wasps cleaned up at the Premiership awards this week (Getty)

Tigers meanwhile will be led by captain Tom Youngs, who will make his 100th start for the club just weeks after learning that his wife, Tiffany, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. It was news that shocked the rugby world, and led to his brother, Ben Youngs, withdrawing from the British and Irish Lions squad in order to spend time with his family over the next few months.

Both have insisted that they want to see out the season with Leicester, with head coach Matt O’Connor admitting that rugby is helping Youngs take his mind off the sad situation back home, and there will be plenty of neutrals rooting for Leicester this weekend in the hope that the Youngs brother can sign of the season with a trip to Twickenham.

Tom Youngs will lead Leicester Tigers (Getty)

O’Connor names them both in a starting line-up that shows two changes as well, with Mike Fitzgerald starting at blindside flanker, while the other new face comes in the back line with Telusa Veainu in at full-back, with Ed Slater and Mike Williams among the replacements.

Teams

Wasps: Kurtley Beale; Christian Wade, Elliot Daly, Jimmy Gopperth, Willie Le Roux; Danny Cipriani, Joe Simpson; Matt Mullan, Ashley Johnson, Phil Swainston; Joe Launchbury, Matt Symons; James Haskell, Thomas Young, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Tommy Taylor, Simon McIntyre, Marty Moore, James Gaskell, Guy Thompson, Dan Robson, Alapati Leiua, Josh Bassett.

Leicester Tigers: Telusa Veainu; Adam Thompstone, Mathew Tait, Owen Williams, Peter Betham; Freddie Burns, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs, Dan Cole; Dom Barrow, Graham Kitchener; Mike Fitzgerald, Brendon O'Connor, Luke Hamilton.

Replacements: George McGuigan, Greg Bateman, Fraser Balmain, Ed Slater, Mike Williams, Sam Harrison, Jack Roberts, Matt Smith.