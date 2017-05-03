Wasps dominate this season’s Rugby Players’ Association players’ player of the year award shortlist after three of their Premiership table-topping side were named among the five nominees.

England international Elliot Daly is joined by teammates Christian Wade and Jimmy Gopperth, with the Premiership leaders looking to secure their place among the top two and give themselves a home semi-final.

Completing the shortlist is Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell and Northampton Saints No 8 Louis Picamoles, meaning that three of the five players make the shortlist after representing both club and country this season.

Farrell is nominated for the second year in succession, having lost out to club and country colleague Billy Vunipola 12 months ago. "It's very pleasing to be nominated for such a prestigious and well-respected award," Farrell said.

Farrell is not the only Saracens fly-half recognised by the RPA after Alex Lozowski was named on the five-man shortlist for the Young Player of the Year. Lozowski faces stiff competition from fellow England international Ellis Genge, while Wales’ Ross Moriarty is also nominated for his impressive form with his country as well as with Gloucester.

England Under-20 captain Guy Mercer is recognised on the shortlist for guiding the side to the Six Nations Under-20s Grand Slam, while Harlequins centre Joe Marchant completes the list.

The winner of the players’ player of the year will be decided by all Premiership players, with the winner announced at the RPA awards ceremony in London next Wednesday.