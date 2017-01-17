Sale Sharks have suspended wing Tom Arscott after an investigation was launched into the alleged leaking of team information to an opposition player ahead of the defeat by Bristol at the start of the month.

Information of the allegations was passed on to the Rugby Football Union [RFU] and Premiership Rugby, with the alleged leaks thought to include on-field plays and calls and given to a member of the Bristol squad in the lead up to the New Year’s Day fixture.

The Sale director of rugby, Steve Diamond, confirmed on Tuesday that former Bristol player Arscott had been suspended after the RFU were informed of an internal club investigation on Monday.

"We investigated it internally and we are going through a disciplinary, and under the regulations, we have to report it (to the RFU), so we did that yesterday,” said Diamond.

"It's now in the hands of the RFU. He is suspended."

Diamond refused to discuss the case in detail while the investigation continues, but he did suggest that, should Arscott be found guilty of the leak, a breach of contract had been committed.

"I think if you do your own analysis, you probably don't need the information, because teams do the same most weeks,” Diamond added.

"But in the same breath, I think there's an element of trust you need, and loyalty. And we'll see where that's at. I think when you sign a professional contract, team information is sacrosanct to the team's performance and that can't be discussed, certainly with opposition teams.

"I think that is the top and bottom of it. I think it's worded (in contracts), words to that effect, that the passing of information is forbidden."

Bristol rallied from 15-0 down to triumph 24-23 and claim their second win of the season that reignited their hopes of avoiding relegation, but the RFU confirmed that they are investigating a complaint from Sale regarding one of their own players passing information on to a member of an opposition team.

Tom Arscott did not play for Sale in their 24-23 defeat by Bristol ( Getty )

Arscott’s brother, Luke, currently plays for Bristol, but there has been no indication that he was involved in the leaked information. Luke Arscott was left on the replacements’ bench for the match against Sale, while Tom Arscott was not involved in the matchday squad.

Bristol have also acknowledged the investigation, though are yet to be informed by the RFU, and maintained they “are absolutely confident of no wrongdoing in this matter and will fully co-operate with the investigation.”

Head coach Mark Tainton held a press conference on Tuesday too, and confirmed in a statement that he read out that the Arscott brother met on New Year’s Eve, but that “nothing of any sporting value” was passed on to Bristol’s coaching staff.

"We are aware of Sale contacting the RFU with regards to their complaint. We have yet to hear from RFU about this," Tainton said.

"From what we are aware - and I stress, without any contact from the RFU on the full nature of the complaint - we are entirely comfortable that Bristol Rugby have done nothing wrong.

"Tom Arscott and Luke Arscott met on New Year's Eve at the team hotel, which is not unusual, for family living in different parts of the country to meet up.

"Following the conversation between the brothers, nothing was said or passed to the Bristol coaches of any sporting value, nor did it change the strategy in which we approached the game in any way, shape or form.

"As a club, we are entirely confident we have not acted in a way that is against the spirit and values of rugby.

"We are disappointed in how this episode has been handled so publicly, especially considering there has been no contact from Sale Sharks to date."

Luke Arscott , brother of Tom, plays for Bristol but has not been linked with the leaked information (Getty)

Tainton also defended Luke Arscott for meeting up with his brother the night before a match, something he said “many players” do and that the club are “more than happy” to occur.

"Luke has carried on training,” Tainton added. “He has trained today and we believe Luke has done nothing wrong.

"He has met his brother the night before the game which, as I said earlier, many players do on away matches or home matches. We're more than happy for them to meet up beforehand and have a conversation."

While the RFU are investigating the matter, it’s understood that there will not be an official hearing.

An RFU spokesman said: "The RFU are investigating a complaint made by Sale Sharks in relation to the passing of information to the opposition team ahead of the match against Bristol earlier this month.”