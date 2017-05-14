Jamie George knows a thing or two about winning major competitions. The England hooker has won two Premiership titles and, after Saturday’s 28-17 victory over Clermont Auvergne, two European Challenge Cup finals. He is only 26 years old.

The hooker has been one of the revelations of the Saracens academy along with Maro Itoje, and his form over the last year has led to weighted calls for him to replace the England captain, Dylan Hartley, in Eddie Jones’ starting XV for England.

Last season, George was part of the Saracens side that won the double, a feat they are attempting to achieve again this year after the victory at Murrayfield. Despite starting last year’s European Cup final among the replacements – along with both the Premiership semi-final and finals – George’s impact was a major reason why Sarries did the double as he scored a 30-metre try in the Premiership final along with setting up Chris Wyles in the win over Exeter Chiefs.

2/31 Scott Spedding – 6 out of 10 Showed impressive footwork to get himself out of trouble when collecting the high ball but he could not stem the wave of pressure coming his way. Failure to collect the ball when chiped behind proved costly. AFP/Getty Images

3/31 David Strettle – 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet against his former side. One notable play saw him flick a Lopez cross-field kick to Spedding, but otherwise did little of note. Getty Images

4/31 Aurélien Rougerie – 7 out of 10 Won a pressure-relieving penalty on his own 5m line, and his powerful run off an attacking 5m scrum and subsequent offload set-up the try for Lamerat. A shame that he departed before the game was done. Getty Images

5/31 Remi Lamerat – 7 out of 10 Scored Clermont’s first try after supporting centre partner Rougerie. Had a spikiness to his game that showed in a clash with Michael Rhodes. Getty Images

6/31 Nick Abendanon – 7 out of 10 Caught out of position for Ashton’s try as the former England international went AWOL. However, he made up for it by finishing one of the tries of the season as he dived over after a length of the field socre. AFP/Getty Images

7/31 Camille Lopez – 7 out of 10 Lovely show-and-go fooled the Sarries defence shortly before half-time and his tactical kicking was, on the whole, reliable, though he could have been smarter with his placement. A danger with the ball in hand. Getty Images

8/31 Morgan Parra – 6 out of 10 Rarely looked to snipe around the edges and spurned points with the boot as he missed a crucial penalty attempt straight after the final Saracens try. Getty Images

9/31 Raphael Chaume – 8 out of 10 Took on Koch and got the better of him with a very powerful display in the scrum. Defended well as he had to do a lot of work.

10/31 Benjamin Kayser – 7 out of 10 Very impressive in the lineout given the dangers that lurked in the Saracens line. Scrummaged well and can be proud of his performance. AFP/Getty Images

11/31 Davit Zirakashvili – 7 out of 10 Had to leave the field early for treatment on a blood injury but returned and added weight to a strong Clermont front-row. Getty Images

12/31 Arthur Iturria – 6 out of 10 Had to take on the responsibility when Vahaamahina limped out, and he struggled to impose on the Sarries jumpers. Getty Images

13/31 Sébastien Vahaamahina – 6 out of 10 His weight added serious brawn to the scrum but he was relatively anonymous in the loose and limped out of the game when he damaged his ankle around the hour mark. AFP/Getty Images

14/31 Damien Chouly – 7 out of 10 The skipper was very impressive in the ruck and caused problems for the Saracens rucks. Getty Images

15/31 Peceli Yato – 7 out of 10 One charge down the right wing in the first half produced a chance for his side that they couldn’t convert, despite his 40m gain. AFP/Getty Images

16/31 Fritz Lee – 6 out of 10 The broad No 8 could have done more in the loose as he was overshadowed by his opposite man. Getty Images

17/31 Alex Goode – 8 out of 10 His kick when Saracens were on the attack set-up Nick Abendanon’s incredible try, but he more than made up for it with the match-sealing score. Getty Images

18/31 Chris Ashton – 7 out of 10 Needed just 13 minutes to break Vincent Clerc’s European record of 36 tries as he finished with a trademark Ash Splash. Kept quiet in the second half but he’d already done his bit. Getty Images

19/31 Marcelo Bosch – 7 out of 10 Emerged triumphant in a gruelling battle with Aurelien Rougerie, and it was his hard running that forced Clermont’s wingers inside to set-up the final try. Getty Images

20/31 Brad Barritt – 7 out of 10 His best work came in defence as he won a penalty when turning over opposite man Lamerat, and took his leave around the hour mark looking battered and bruised, as always. Getty Images

21/31 Chris Wyles – 7 out of 10 Didn’t see as much of the ball as Ashton did, but he chased kicks relentless and it was his pressure that forced Spedding into a knock-on and paved the way for Goode’s try. AFP/Getty Images

22/31 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Looked to bring his back line into the game early that brought success and stretched the Clermont defence. Displayed his excellent hand work in the second half and was a defensive rock. Getty Images

23/31 Richard Wigglesworth – 7 out of 10 Didn’t need to kick as much as we’ve become accustomed too as Sarries dominated possession. Started to get around the edges as Clermont tired. Getty Images

24/31 Mako Vunipola – 8 out of 10 Very impressive with the ball inn hand as he made his presence felt, and also put in shift in defence as ha rarely took a backwards step. Involved in a to and fro battle with Zirakashvili in the scrum that he just about edged. Getty Images

25/31 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Spotted the smallest of gaps to break the line and surge in the Clermont 22 but it was one of many missed opportunities for Saracens. Ultra-reliable at the lineout and it was a display that pushed his starting Lions claims once again. AFP/Getty Images

26/31 Vincent Koch – 7 out of 10 Struggled slightly with Chaume but he was far more effective in open play, with his surge into the 22 a particular highlight. Getty Images

27/31 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Disrupted Clermont ball superbly to make life uncomfortable for their pack, and was a force in defence. Faultless at the lineout. Getty Images

28/31 George Kruis – 8 out of 10 Supported Goode well to pick-and-go for his try, and he called the lineout to perfection. Back to his best, there’s no doubt about it. AFP/Getty Images

29/31 Michael Rhodes – 7 out of 10 Very much the Sarries enforcer as he tried to bully the Clermont pack, both on the ball and off it. Getty Images

30/31 Jackson Wray – 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet and was replaced by Schalk Burger midway through the second half. Getty Images

31/31 Billy Vunipola – 8 out of 10 Set the tone with a brilliant catch above former teammate Strettle and Clermont could not cope with his power, with one second-half run producing nearly 15 metres after contact. Getty Images

Sarries face the Chiefs again this weekend, but Saturday night George offered an insight into why Saracens are so successful when it comes to the biggest games – they have not lost a play-off match since they lost to Clermont in April 2015.

“We found a way last year,” George said. “I think we’ve seen a formula of what works for us. But we are fully aware of the challenge of going to Sandy Park, it’s going to be a huge test for us.

“[The coaches] gave us a couple of days off for it to soak in. If we were in on Monday morning, it would be a bit tough to focus. So give us an extra day off and then we come in on Tuesday morning and it’s business time, we are fully focussed on Exeter, we put what’s behind us behind us.”

Exeter will have been heartened by seeing the success that Clermont enjoyed at the breakdown against Saracens, with the Top 14 side’s back-row a major reason why the score was 18-17 in Sarries’ favour heading into the final 15 minutes.

But while George praised the Clermont back-row, he paid more attention to the attractive rugby that Saracens relied on to score their three tries, with the Premiership side receiving criticism in the past for playing ‘boring’ rugby with the England international highlighting just how good they were with the ball in hand.

“Look at the type of rugby we played and we probably left three or four tries out there – which is a good thought,” George added. “Clermont being the sort of team they are, being clever around the 22 and slowing our ball down – if we managed to generate quick ball in those times, it could have been dangerous. We’ll learn and get better for next week.”

He added: “The breakdown is always going to be a huge factor in the game. Clermont have fantastic players and their back-row are unbelievable over the ball; they seem to have heavy men all around the field. If Exeter can do similar things, it’s going to be tough for us. But we found a way today and hopefully we can on Saturday.”