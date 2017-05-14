Rarely does Mark McCall let his guard down, but even the Saracens director of rugby allowed himself to revel in Saturday’s European Champions Cup victory over Clermont Auvergne. After all, this was the Northern Irishman’s fifth major trophy with the Premiership side, and it was probably the most impressive of the lot.

McCall has had to deal with plenty of criticism along the way, both of Saracens’ playing style and of his rotation policy in order to maximise his side’s chances of claiming silverware. You cannot argue that it doesn’t work though, and Saturday’s 28-17 victory over Clemront - in which Sarries outscored their creative opponents three tries to two – felt like a statement performance from the back-to-back European champions.

“I just feel that Clermont are a great team and it didn’t feel that they had any purple patches where we were under sustained pressure,” said a jubilant McCall. “We had them under sustained pressure at various points. But that’s just one side of the equation. The other side is: when you don’t get what you want on the scoreboard, you’ve got to be patient, you’ve got to see it for what it is and understand: we are on top here and if we keep on doing what we’re doing and everyone keeps on doing their jobs well then we can pull away eventually. I thought that experience – when they scored their try to make it a one-point game – shone through.”

Clermont vs Saracens: Player ratings







31 show all Clermont vs Saracens: Player ratings



























































1/31 Clermont vs Saracens: Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/31 Scott Spedding – 6 out of 10 Showed impressive footwork to get himself out of trouble when collecting the high ball but he could not stem the wave of pressure coming his way. Failure to collect the ball when chiped behind proved costly. AFP/Getty Images

3/31 David Strettle – 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet against his former side. One notable play saw him flick a Lopez cross-field kick to Spedding, but otherwise did little of note. Getty Images

4/31 Aurélien Rougerie – 7 out of 10 Won a pressure-relieving penalty on his own 5m line, and his powerful run off an attacking 5m scrum and subsequent offload set-up the try for Lamerat. A shame that he departed before the game was done. Getty Images

5/31 Remi Lamerat – 7 out of 10 Scored Clermont’s first try after supporting centre partner Rougerie. Had a spikiness to his game that showed in a clash with Michael Rhodes. Getty Images

6/31 Nick Abendanon – 7 out of 10 Caught out of position for Ashton’s try as the former England international went AWOL. However, he made up for it by finishing one of the tries of the season as he dived over after a length of the field socre. AFP/Getty Images

7/31 Camille Lopez – 7 out of 10 Lovely show-and-go fooled the Sarries defence shortly before half-time and his tactical kicking was, on the whole, reliable, though he could have been smarter with his placement. A danger with the ball in hand. Getty Images

8/31 Morgan Parra – 6 out of 10 Rarely looked to snipe around the edges and spurned points with the boot as he missed a crucial penalty attempt straight after the final Saracens try. Getty Images

9/31 Raphael Chaume – 8 out of 10 Took on Koch and got the better of him with a very powerful display in the scrum. Defended well as he had to do a lot of work.

10/31 Benjamin Kayser – 7 out of 10 Very impressive in the lineout given the dangers that lurked in the Saracens line. Scrummaged well and can be proud of his performance. AFP/Getty Images

11/31 Davit Zirakashvili – 7 out of 10 Had to leave the field early for treatment on a blood injury but returned and added weight to a strong Clermont front-row. Getty Images

12/31 Arthur Iturria – 6 out of 10 Had to take on the responsibility when Vahaamahina limped out, and he struggled to impose on the Sarries jumpers. Getty Images

13/31 Sébastien Vahaamahina – 6 out of 10 His weight added serious brawn to the scrum but he was relatively anonymous in the loose and limped out of the game when he damaged his ankle around the hour mark. AFP/Getty Images

14/31 Damien Chouly – 7 out of 10 The skipper was very impressive in the ruck and caused problems for the Saracens rucks. Getty Images

15/31 Peceli Yato – 7 out of 10 One charge down the right wing in the first half produced a chance for his side that they couldn’t convert, despite his 40m gain. AFP/Getty Images

16/31 Fritz Lee – 6 out of 10 The broad No 8 could have done more in the loose as he was overshadowed by his opposite man. Getty Images

17/31 Alex Goode – 8 out of 10 His kick when Saracens were on the attack set-up Nick Abendanon’s incredible try, but he more than made up for it with the match-sealing score. Getty Images

18/31 Chris Ashton – 7 out of 10 Needed just 13 minutes to break Vincent Clerc’s European record of 36 tries as he finished with a trademark Ash Splash. Kept quiet in the second half but he’d already done his bit. Getty Images

19/31 Marcelo Bosch – 7 out of 10 Emerged triumphant in a gruelling battle with Aurelien Rougerie, and it was his hard running that forced Clermont’s wingers inside to set-up the final try. Getty Images

20/31 Brad Barritt – 7 out of 10 His best work came in defence as he won a penalty when turning over opposite man Lamerat, and took his leave around the hour mark looking battered and bruised, as always. Getty Images

21/31 Chris Wyles – 7 out of 10 Didn’t see as much of the ball as Ashton did, but he chased kicks relentless and it was his pressure that forced Spedding into a knock-on and paved the way for Goode’s try. AFP/Getty Images

22/31 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Looked to bring his back line into the game early that brought success and stretched the Clermont defence. Displayed his excellent hand work in the second half and was a defensive rock. Getty Images

23/31 Richard Wigglesworth – 7 out of 10 Didn’t need to kick as much as we’ve become accustomed too as Sarries dominated possession. Started to get around the edges as Clermont tired. Getty Images

24/31 Mako Vunipola – 8 out of 10 Very impressive with the ball inn hand as he made his presence felt, and also put in shift in defence as ha rarely took a backwards step. Involved in a to and fro battle with Zirakashvili in the scrum that he just about edged. Getty Images

25/31 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Spotted the smallest of gaps to break the line and surge in the Clermont 22 but it was one of many missed opportunities for Saracens. Ultra-reliable at the lineout and it was a display that pushed his starting Lions claims once again. AFP/Getty Images

26/31 Vincent Koch – 7 out of 10 Struggled slightly with Chaume but he was far more effective in open play, with his surge into the 22 a particular highlight. Getty Images

27/31 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Disrupted Clermont ball superbly to make life uncomfortable for their pack, and was a force in defence. Faultless at the lineout. Getty Images

28/31 George Kruis – 8 out of 10 Supported Goode well to pick-and-go for his try, and he called the lineout to perfection. Back to his best, there’s no doubt about it. AFP/Getty Images

29/31 Michael Rhodes – 7 out of 10 Very much the Sarries enforcer as he tried to bully the Clermont pack, both on the ball and off it. Getty Images

30/31 Jackson Wray – 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet and was replaced by Schalk Burger midway through the second half. Getty Images

31/31 Billy Vunipola – 8 out of 10 Set the tone with a brilliant catch above former teammate Strettle and Clermont could not cope with his power, with one second-half run producing nearly 15 metres after contact. Getty Images

Having become the fourth side in history to win consecutive European Cups after Leicester Tigers, Leinster and Toulon, this side can already be ranked among the greats. However, they are young enough and good enough to match Toulon’s record of three European wins in a row, and McCall believes the pain that Saracens had to endure before they reached this level of domination is the reason why they have remained so successful.

Saracens suffered a demoralising European Champions Cup semi-final defeat against Clermont in 2015, but McCall believes that the Premiership semi-final victory the year before – away at Northampton Saints – taught this side how to win big matches.

“When we lost to Clermont in St Etienne it was a really raw time for us as a club,” said McCall. “We had lost two finals the year before [in 2014] and we were on the verge of being known as that sort of team that can’t deliver on the big stage.

“We went to Franklin’s Gardens in the Premiership and won a semi-final that day and it was a big moment of change for us to win then. We haven’t lost a play-off game since which is an incredible record. What is pleasing is that today we showed everybody, we showed ourselves how much we evolved.

“That is why we try to judge what we do in terms of our effort, in terms of our improvement in terms of our togetherness, in terms of our spirit and not on trophies. If you just base everything on trophies you are going to be in trouble. Today is a good example. I thought we were brilliant for 60 minutes but it was 18-17. They kick a goal, they win the match and suddenly are we not proud of the performance. I think we would have been and that is the danger in saying it is all about the trophy. How is everyone and how should they be managed?”

Chris Ashton celebrates after breaking the European try scoring record in Saracens' victory ( Getty )

After seeing their European hopes go up in flames for the third time in five years, there was reason for Clermont to be demoralised. But the former England wing, Nick Abendanon, refused to take the defeat too badly as he accepted just how good this Saracens side really is.

Abendanon was able to enjoy a personal highlight in finishing a 100m-try-of-the-season candidate that brought the scores to within one point, but in the end he accepted that Clermont had come unstuck against a “great” team, and felt nothing but a sense of pride for the French side’s performance.

“We are in a great position; every year we are in the semis or the final,” Abendanon said. “We are a quality team. What you saw today was a Saracens team with all the players on the same hymn-sheet, knowing exactly what they need to be doing at the right times – and maybe that is something we lack a little bit.

“We need to be an 80-minute team when you get to finals. Especially with the slow-ball stuff, we panicked a little bit, with kicks that weren’t on the money so we couldn’t pressurise them.’

“Going into this game, it wasn’t mentioned once, about what has happened in the past. There isn’t any jinx about it; we were up against the European champions who haven’t lost a European game in 17 matches [before kick-off], so it’s not as if we were up against a poor side. Sarries are an absolutely incredible outfit, which they have shown for the last five or six years.

“It was the two best teams in Europe going at it. I think every single neutral fan probably wanted us to win but it’s another year when we’ve fallen a bit short. It is going to be difficult to pick ourselves up to get ready for the next two Top 14 [games], but we will show a lot of maturity to do that and make sure we come away from a great season with the Top 14 title. We have two games left, it’s going to be tough but we have to pick ourselves up and make something of this season.”

You would not begrudge Clermont going on to win the Top 14 final even though it was La Rochelle who topped the table, given this latest European final defeat. But Abendanon’s acceptance that they were second best is a true reflection of just how good this Saracens team is, and the worrying aspect for all of their rivals is that McCall believes they still haven’t reached their peak.