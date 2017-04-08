England rugby legend Brian Moore in intensive care following heart attack

Former England hooker Brian Moore has announced he is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The 55-year-old, whose international career spanned eight years between 1987 and 1995, revealed the news on his Twitter account on Saturday morning.

He wrote: "As this is starting to get out - I'm in ICU of St George's having suffered heart attack. Thanks to the professionals who saved my life."

Moore made 64 appearances in an England shirt and has since gone on to become a television pundit.