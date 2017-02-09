Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has warned ahead of his nation’s clash with the old enemy England in Cardiff on Saturday that there will be “no escape” from the rabid and partisan noise if coach Eddie Jones accepts the home side’s request to play the match with the Principality Stadium roof closed.

The Australian backed himself into a corner last weekend by declaring that he did not care whether or not the roof was on, seemingly believing that he was creating a psychological advantage by doing so. But with his Wales opposite number Rob Howley seizing on those words on Thursday to say that he had taken that as Jones saying ‘yes’ to the roof, the Ospreys skipper made no pretence that the closed in atmosphere would be hugely beneficial to his countrymen. A decision by Jones is expected on Thursday afternoon.

“When it’s closed it’s obviously not claustrophobic but there’s no escape,” the Welshman said. “Sometimes that’s a great place to be whether away or home: the sort of occasion you want to be involved in.”

Wales have had less to say than the English contingent this week but Jones made no pretence of the fact that Saturday was of huge significance to the nation.

“It means a lot to a lot of people,” he said. “It will be a small-minded to talk about bragging rights. We’re able to share that and hopefully share it in a positive manner. We’re fortunate to have a stadium that adds to the occasion but the rugby has to be the focus and hopefully we can do the occasion justice. Hopefully we’ve all got one thing in common, the pride of a nation. It’s up to us to show that on the pitch.”

Wales have continued injury fears heading into the match, despite having gambled on the fitness of George North by naming the injured winger in their team to face England. The 24-year-old was struggling to walk on Wednesday afternoon and with few back-up options in reserve, Howley has pencilled in the player. He has also named Dan Biggar, who passed a fitness test after bruising his ribs during Sunday’s victory over Italy. But Howley will wait until Saturday to make a decision and has spoken to Leicester head coach Aaron Mauger about taking Owen Williams as a last-minute replacement for Biggar, who played the first half of the opening weekend win in Italy.

“We are very confident that Dan will make it,” Howley said. “Any mishaps in next 24 hours Aaron is well aware of the situation and we had that conversation yesterday.”

Props Tomas Francis and Rob Evans replace Samson Lee and Nicky Smith, with influential No 8 Toby Faletau and fly-half Sam Davies both named on the bench.

Owen Williams is waiting in the wings should Dan Biggar pull out injured (Getty)

"We have had a short turnaround but Dan and George have worked hard with the medics and we are pleased to be able to name them," Howley said.

Centres Scott Williams and Jonathan Davies continue their midfield partnership, with Howley not to returning to the ‘Warrenball’ gameplan centred around Jamie Roberts. Jake Ball will continue alongside Jones in the second row, with lock Luke Charteris failing a late fitness test on a fractured hand.