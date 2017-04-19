Warren Gatland will name his squad for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand on Wednesday as the famous Northern Hemisphere side bid to secure a first series victory over the All Blacks since 1971, having not won a match against them in 24 years. Follow the latest news here.

Tour schedule

3 June: New Zealand Provincial Barbarians (Toll Stadium, Whangarei)

7 June: Blues (Eden Park, Auckland)

10 June: Crusaders (AMI Stadium, Christchurch)

13 June: Highlanders (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

17 June: Maori All Blacks (Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua)

20 June: Chiefs (FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton)

24 June: New Zealand – First Test (Eden Park, Auckland)

27 June: Hurricanes (Westpac Stadium, Wellington)

1 July: New Zealand – Second Test (Westpac Stadium, Wellington)

8 July: New Zealand – Third Test (Eden Park, Auckland)