Warren Gatland will name his squad for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand on Wednesday as the famous Northern Hemisphere side bid to secure a first series victory over the All Blacks since 1971, having not won a match against them in 24 years. Follow the latest news here.
- Warren Gatland to name his squad from midday
- Sam Warburton expected to captain the Lions for second consecutive tour
- Wales centre Jamie Roberts set for shock call-up
- England’s Ben Te’o also expected to be named in squad
- But Jonathan Joseph and George Ford expected to miss out
- Gatland to make late call on England captain Dylan Hartley
Tour schedule
3 June: New Zealand Provincial Barbarians (Toll Stadium, Whangarei)
7 June: Blues (Eden Park, Auckland)
10 June: Crusaders (AMI Stadium, Christchurch)
13 June: Highlanders (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)
17 June: Maori All Blacks (Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua)
20 June: Chiefs (FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton)
24 June: New Zealand – First Test (Eden Park, Auckland)
27 June: Hurricanes (Westpac Stadium, Wellington)
1 July: New Zealand – Second Test (Westpac Stadium, Wellington)
8 July: New Zealand – Third Test (Eden Park, Auckland)
- Warren Gatland