British and Irish Lions 2017 squad announcement live: What time does it start, when is it, where can I watch it?

Follow the latest updates as Warren Gatland names his Lions squad to face New Zealand

Warren Gatland will name his full British and Irish Lions squad to face New Zealand Getty

Warren Gatland will name his squad for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand on Wednesday as the famous Northern Hemisphere side bid to secure a first series victory over the All Blacks since 1971, having not won a match against them in 24 years. Follow the latest news here.

Tour schedule

3 June: New Zealand Provincial Barbarians (Toll Stadium, Whangarei)

7 June: Blues (Eden Park, Auckland)

10 June: Crusaders (AMI Stadium, Christchurch)

13 June: Highlanders (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

17 June: Maori All Blacks (Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua)

20 June: Chiefs (FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton)

24 June: New Zealand – First Test (Eden Park, Auckland)

27 June: Hurricanes (Westpac Stadium, Wellington)

1 July: New Zealand – Second Test (Westpac Stadium, Wellington)

8 July: New Zealand – Third Test (Eden Park, Auckland)

