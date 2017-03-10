Graham Rowntree is poised to return to the British and Irish Lions coaching staff, with the former England forwards coach set to be reunited with Warren Gatland after the successful 2013 tour of Australia.

Gatland, who on Thursday was observing England’s training session as he cast his eye over Eddie Jones’s squad, has already announced that Steve Borthwich, Rob Howley and Andy Farrell will be part of his backroom staff for this summer’s tour of New Zealand.

It’s understood that Gatland will also add former England prop Rowntree to that set-up, which brings together the same line-up that secured a 2-1 series victory Down Under four years ago, with the addition of current England forwards coach Steve Borthwick this time around.

45-year-old Rowntree will likely work in tandem with Borthwick, as the former England teammates will focus on the pack as well as the set-piece, and his imminent appointment will also see Rowntree link up with Farrell once again, having both served under Stuart Lancaster with the national team until the coaching staff were replaced after the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Gatland took current interim Wales coach Howley, Ireland defence coach Farrell and Harlequins forwards coach Rowntree on the tour of Australia in 2013.

Warren Gatland watched England's training session on Thursday (Getty)

Rowntree also served under Sir Ian McGeechan in the 2009 Lions series against South Africa, and he can boast two Test caps for the Lions after touring in both 1997 and 2005.