Denny Solomona wants England place after controversial switch from league to union

Denny Solomona has his sights on an England place following his controversial switch to rugby union.

The Sale winger has scored 11 tries in as many games this season for the Sharks after moving from Super League side Castleford.

That could potentially bring him onto Eddie Jones' radar for the summer tour of Argentina, having completed a three-year residency period to qualify, and the New Zealand-born flyer would welcome the chance.

"Yes, 100 per cent," he told the Times. "If the opportunity presents itself, I'll take it with both hands.

"At the moment, I'm just focusing on the now and playing well for Sale. If it comes, it comes.

"I've bought a house here, I'm engaged to marry an English girl, I'm well and truly inside the English culture now. I've been here three years and that's the choice I want to make."

Solomona did not comment on his acrimonious departure from Cas, which remains the subject of legal action after he retired from rugby league - aged 23, with two years left on his contract - and returned to the code he played as a youngster in New Zealand.

Solomona, who has previously represented Samoa at rugby league, said: "There's always been an aspiration to come back and finish what I started in union. Now I'm doing it.

"I sat down and spoke to Steve Diamond and my fiancee and we said (the criticism is) bound to happen. I just block (social media critics). If it wasn't for the Sale boys being so welcoming, it would have been a nightmare.

"Everyone's got their frustrations. I've moved on, I'm sure they'll move on too."