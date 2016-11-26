  1. Sport
England vs Argentina player ratings: Chris Robshaw and Jonny May shine as home side show their resolve

Despite losing Elliot Daly in the opening five minutes, England showed their resilience to secure a 27-14 victory over the Pumas. But who impressed for the home side?

England vs Argentina player ratings

  • 1/15 15. Mike Brown - 6

    Not the best of starts. Lost his first in-flight challenge and squandered an opportunity to set up a potentially try-scoring opportunity with a wasteful inside pass. But warmed up as the game proceeded, finding and exploiting space well and came within inches of scoring after bursting through a pocket in the centre of the park.

    Getty Images

  • 2/15 14. Jonny May - 8

    One of England’s stand-out players. Started brightly with his pace and mazy runs getting the better of the Puma defence. Good in the air and made some important last-ditch tackles. Rewarded for his performance with a well-taken try.

    Getty Images

  • 3/15 13. Jonathan Joseph - 7

    His passing was on point and he looked very comfortable with the ball in hands, even when penned deep inside his own 22. His tackling was excellent, especially in the first half as he helped keep the Pumas out despite their overlap.

    Getty Images

  • 4/15 12. Owen Farrell - 6

    Not his best kicking performances in an England shirt - missed far too many of his attempts . Linked up well with Jonathan Joseph.

    Getty Images

  • 5/15 11. Elliot Daly - 2

    Dismissed in the opening five minutes for a miss-timed and dangerous high tackle on Leonardo Senatore, leaving his team a man down for the remaining 75 minutes.

    Getty Images

  • 6/15 10. George Ford - 6

    Pulled the strings with his distribution but was let down by a weak pass here and there. Good in his one-on-one tackles.

    Getty Images

  • 7/15 9. Ben Youngs - 6

    Not his best of games. Quiet at times and couldn’t quite inject the same urgency into the match as he did against South Africa.

    Getty Images,

  • 8/15 8. Billy Vunipola - 6

    Hit the Argentines hard with his bullocking runs. An injury before the break cut his game short but up until then he had been a lethal battering ram for the English.

    Getty Images

  • 9/15 7. Tom Wood - 7

    Reliable, responsible and robust. May not have the dynamism of England’s first-choice backrowers, but he filled the number seven role well. Put in some big tackles and helped win a number of penalties for the side.

    Getty Images

  • 10/15 6. Chris Robshaw - 8

    Tireless in his running and showed his resolve with England missing a man for 75 minutes of the match. Constantly chasing and labouring away. A trademark Robshaw performance.

    Getty Images

  • 11/15 5. George Kruis - 7

    Brought great energy to the forwards. Put in a notable charge-down on Tomas Cubelli’s box-kick in the first half and was efficient in his tackling throughout.

    Getty Images

  • 12/15 4. Courtney Lawes - 7

    Industrious as ever, both on and off the ball. May be disappointed by some of England’s lost balls in the line out.

    Getty Images

  • 13/15 3. Dan Cole - 5

    Came under criticism from the referee for repeatedly bringing down the scrum before half-time. Was eventually shown yellow. Not as solid as he’d like.

    Getty Images

  • 14/15 2. Dylan Hartley - 6

    A rounded performance from the captain. Carried well and won a notable penalty for England on the deck. Nonetheless, missed one too many tackles.

    Getty Images

  • 15/15 1. Mako Vunipola - 6

    Put in a series of penetrative runs, making some big hand-offs. Like Cole, he struggled in the first half in the scrum.

    Getty Images,

England survived playing with 14 men for 75 minutes to beat Argentina 27-14 at Twickenham on Saturday, extending its winning running run to 13 games and leaving the Pumas to finish the year with seven straight defeats. 

Elliot Daly became the fifth England player to be sent off when the converted winger tackled Leonardo Senatore while the Argentina No. 8 was off his feet catching a high ball. 

England was 3-0 ahead at the time and pushed out to 16-0 by the 29th minute through two more penalties and a penalty try, only for Argentina to score tries in the minutes either side of halftime — when the English also had Dan Cole in the sin-bin — and reduce the lead to 16-14. 

The Pumas' discipline let them down in the second half as Farrell kicked two penalties to restore breathing space for England, which clinched a third victory of the autumn series when winger Jonny May scored a 68th-minute try. 

"The boys really dug it out, the desire was there for all to see," England scrumhalf Ben Youngs said. "It was a great team effort." 

To cap a disappointing afternoon for Argentina, replacement prop Enrique Pieretto was sent off in the 76th for a stamp near the face of England counterpart Joe Marler at a ruck. Marler was given a yellow card for his part in the incident, one of five players to go in the sin-bin in an ill-disciplined game. 

So how did England fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

Additional reporting by AP.

