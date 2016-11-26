England survived playing with 14 men for 75 minutes to beat Argentina 27-14 at Twickenham on Saturday, extending its winning running run to 13 games and leaving the Pumas to finish the year with seven straight defeats.

Elliot Daly became the fifth England player to be sent off when the converted winger tackled Leonardo Senatore while the Argentina No. 8 was off his feet catching a high ball.

England was 3-0 ahead at the time and pushed out to 16-0 by the 29th minute through two more penalties and a penalty try, only for Argentina to score tries in the minutes either side of halftime — when the English also had Dan Cole in the sin-bin — and reduce the lead to 16-14.

The Pumas' discipline let them down in the second half as Farrell kicked two penalties to restore breathing space for England, which clinched a third victory of the autumn series when winger Jonny May scored a 68th-minute try.

"The boys really dug it out, the desire was there for all to see," England scrumhalf Ben Youngs said. "It was a great team effort."

To cap a disappointing afternoon for Argentina, replacement prop Enrique Pieretto was sent off in the 76th for a stamp near the face of England counterpart Joe Marler at a ruck. Marler was given a yellow card for his part in the incident, one of five players to go in the sin-bin in an ill-disciplined game.

