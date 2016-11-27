Much more of this and Eddie Jones’ England team will achieve something that not even the fabled team of the Clive Woodward managed to nail. A win against Australia on Saturday would see Jones’ men finish 2016 with 13 victories out of 13 without a blot on their copybook and winning every game in a calendar year.

Woodward’s team should have gone unbeaten in 2003, their year of years, but for a single point defeat to France in World Cup warm-up match when the-then coach put out a second-string line-up.

The latest instalment for Jones came courtesy of a two-try win over the Pumas when England were down to 14 men for 75 minutes, thanks to Elliot Daly’s early departure for a dangerous tackle on Argentina No.8 Leonardo Senatore, and 13 men when they had Dan Cole and Joe Marler in the bin.

In 2003, in Wellington, England famously repelled the All Blacks when they were two men short – Lawrence Dallaglio and Neil Back were in the cooler – and recorded a two-point victory. That showed they really meant business, as they were to prove a few months later in Sydney, and maybe this lot do as well.

Not that you would get Jones, who as then-Australia coach was hammered by England the next week in Melbourne, admitting that his side are anywhere near the vintage of 13 years ago.

“That was pretty remarkable,” said Jones. “I remember watching that on TV and the following week we got absolutely belted by them. It’s not New Zealand but this was an appreciable step forward for us.

“When do you get an opportunity to win a test match with 14 men at Twickenham with 81,000 against a very good team - you do something that people don’t get to do. Now they’ve got this special piece of history. They look around the dressing-room and they know the faces that have done something that most people don’t get to do. And they’ve done it.”

Woodward’s team was full of leaders with Martin Johnson, Jonny Wilkinson, Will Greenwood, Back and Dallaglio all helping to steer the ship in times of crisis.

England vs Argentina player ratings







15 show all England vs Argentina player ratings



























1/15 15. Mike Brown - 6 Not the best of starts. Lost his first in-flight challenge and squandered an opportunity to set up a potentially try-scoring opportunity with a wasteful inside pass. But warmed up as the game proceeded, finding and exploiting space well and came within inches of scoring after bursting through a pocket in the centre of the park. Getty Images

2/15 14. Jonny May - 8 One of England’s stand-out players. Started brightly with his pace and mazy runs getting the better of the Puma defence. Good in the air and made some important last-ditch tackles. Rewarded for his performance with a well-taken try. Getty Images

3/15 13. Jonathan Joseph - 7 His passing was on point and he looked very comfortable with the ball in hands, even when penned deep inside his own 22. His tackling was excellent, especially in the first half as he helped keep the Pumas out despite their overlap. Getty Images

4/15 12. Owen Farrell - 6 Not his best kicking performances in an England shirt - missed far too many of his attempts . Linked up well with Jonathan Joseph. Getty Images

5/15 11. Elliot Daly - 2 Dismissed in the opening five minutes for a miss-timed and dangerous high tackle on Leonardo Senatore, leaving his team a man down for the remaining 75 minutes. Getty Images

6/15 10. George Ford - 6 Pulled the strings with his distribution but was let down by a weak pass here and there. Good in his one-on-one tackles. Getty Images

7/15 9. Ben Youngs - 6 Not his best of games. Quiet at times and couldn’t quite inject the same urgency into the match as he did against South Africa. Getty Images,

8/15 8. Billy Vunipola - 6 Hit the Argentines hard with his bullocking runs. An injury before the break cut his game short but up until then he had been a lethal battering ram for the English. Getty Images

9/15 7. Tom Wood - 7 Reliable, responsible and robust. May not have the dynamism of England’s first-choice backrowers, but he filled the number seven role well. Put in some big tackles and helped win a number of penalties for the side. Getty Images

10/15 6. Chris Robshaw - 8 Tireless in his running and showed his resolve with England missing a man for 75 minutes of the match. Constantly chasing and labouring away. A trademark Robshaw performance. Getty Images

11/15 5. George Kruis - 7 Brought great energy to the forwards. Put in a notable charge-down on Tomas Cubelli’s box-kick in the first half and was efficient in his tackling throughout. Getty Images

12/15 4. Courtney Lawes - 7 Industrious as ever, both on and off the ball. May be disappointed by some of England’s lost balls in the line out. Getty Images

13/15 3. Dan Cole - 5 Came under criticism from the referee for repeatedly bringing down the scrum before half-time. Was eventually shown yellow. Not as solid as he’d like. Getty Images

14/15 2. Dylan Hartley - 6 A rounded performance from the captain. Carried well and won a notable penalty for England on the deck. Nonetheless, missed one too many tackles. Getty Images

15/15 1. Mako Vunipola - 6 Put in a series of penetrative runs, making some big hand-offs. Like Cole, he struggled in the first half in the scrum. Getty Images,

Fast forward 13 years and it was captain Dylan Hartley, Owen Farrell and George Ford who had an on-field chat as soon it was obvious Daly was in hot water. England were 3-0 up at the time of Daly’s card and 20 minutes later the gap was 16 points.

“As soon as the Elliot incident happened we knew what was coming,” said Hartley. “We obviously hoped for a yellow but we kind of knew red was coming. We had a quick chat, we had to change things there and then on the field and I think we adapted very well. We went on to score 13 unanswered points and we got a good bit of control in the game. They were a good attacking threat and I think they showed that but we learned a lot about ourselves today, we adapted well and we’re very happy.”

England put in a defiant performance to hold off the Pumas at Twickenham (Getty)

England played it smart, covering the space where Daly should have been, and played it streetwise by slowing the game down and not rushing to set-pieces.

Chris Robshaw got the man of the match award for a captain’s performance now he is no longer captain and Courtney Lawes and the returning George Kruis stuck their hands up.

Hartley added: “As ever with Chris, it was just head down, grafting, working – doing a lot of the dog work none of us see. If there was a day we needed a dog, it was today. There were 14 others out there as well but Robbo I’m sure will be happy to take the champagne home.”

Argentina hit back with tries either side of the break but Farrell’s boot settled England nerves as they dodged a bullet against uncompromising opponents. Argentina might not be the All Blacks, as Jones was quick to point out, but comparisons of his team with Woodward’s are starting to become almost realistic.

Scorers:

England: Tries: Penalty try, May; Con: Farrell; Pens: Farrell (5)

Argentina: Tries: Isa, Cordero; Cons: Hernandez (2)