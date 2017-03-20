Eddie Jones has defended his England captain, Dylan Hartley, and suggested that replacing him with Jamie George is not in his thoughts.

The British and Irish Lions head coach, Warren Gatland, has strongly hinted that Hartley will not be part of his plans for the tour of New Zealand this summer and has talked up the chances of Ireland’s Rory Best, Wales’s Ken Owens and George, who many believe will start the first Test on 24 June.

But while some of Hartley’s critics believe the Northampton Saints forward is no longer justifying his place in the England squad, Jones disagrees and believes his skipper played better during the successful Six Nations campaign than he did during the autumn internationals last year, when England beat South Africa, Australia, Fiji and Argentina.

1/29 Jared Payne – 7 out of 10 One brilliant break in the second half that put England in retreat, taking a double tackle from Brown and Watson to stop him. Dind’t have too much beyond the high ball to deal with defensively. AFP/Getty Images

2/29 Keith Earls – 6 out of 10 Should have had a try, only to knock on after a last-ditch double tackle from Brown and Youngs. Outshone by Daly and replaced by debutant Andrew Conway late on. AFP/Getty Images

3/29 Garry Ringrose – 8 out of 10 Left his impression on England as he repeatedly broke out of tackles to put his side on the front foot. Took a brilliant catch from a restart to capitalise on England sloppiness, and unlucky to miss out on the man of the match award. Getty Images

4/29 Robbie Henshaw – 7 out of 10 A defensive rock, just ask Ben Te’o once he’s recovered from the head knock he picked up within minutes of coming on. Carried strongly, but it was his work without the ball that really stood out. Getty Images

5/29 Simon Zebo – 6 out of 10 Given little chance in the first half as he and Watson negated each other’s impact. Weather conditions meant that it just wasn’t a day for the wings. Getty Images

6/29 Jonathan Sexton – 8 out of 10 Had to wear big hits early from Haskell and Itoje, but he answered any questions about his durability with flying colours. 100 per cent record with the boot and once again displayed his brilliant passing talent. A Lions shoe-in if fit. Getty Images

7/29 Kieran Marmion – 7 out of 10 Coped well in his first Six Nations start, with his box-kicking by-and-by on target. You wouldn’t know his inexperience by his performance, and it meant that Ireland didn’t really miss Conor Murray. Getty Images

8/29 Jack McGrath – 7 out of 10 Strong work in the scrum and looked to have the edge on Cole early on. He faded in the second half and was quickly replaced, but that’s no surprise given his extensive carrying in the loose. Getty Images

9/29 Rory Best – 8 out of 10 An early HIA didn’t impact his game as he was very impressive in the lineout. One memorable break in the first half stabbed through the English defence, and he won the battle against Hartley. Getty Images

10/29 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Saw off Joe Marler by half-time but Mako Vunipola proved a much more troublesome opponent in the scrum. Still, he’s put himself in position for a Lions starting spot, should WP Nel fail to recover. Getty Images

11/29 Donnacha Ryan – 7 out of 10 Took a bucket-load of work with the ball as Ireland tried to batter the England wall down. Taken off in the second half as Devin Toner was introduced. Getty Images

12/29 Iain Henderson – 8 out of 10 Rampaged through the defensive line to score, his long limbs helping him out to dot the ball down and give Ireland the lead. Disrupted the England lineout that ruined their platform to play off, and was part of a dominant Irish set-piece that paved the way for victory. Getty Images

13/29 Sean O'Brien – 7 out of 10 Brutal in defence as he led the Irish choke tackle, which proved a wealthy option for the home side that England couldn’t negotiate. Electric off the line to disrupt the Ford-Farrell axis. Getty Images

14/29 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Despite doing more carrying due to the positional switch, he was less prominent as O’mahony took the plaudits. Won the battle against Billy Vunipola though. Getty Images

15/29 Mike Brown – 6 out of 10 Very reliable under the high ball, given he was tested twice inside the first 80 seconds. Two knock-ons defined England’s game though, as the early won robbed England of their best chance and the last one ended England’s Grand Slam hopes as the full-time whistle went. AFP/Getty Images

16/29 Anthony Watson – 5 out of 10 Looked like a man who had made just two appearance in two months. Off the pace and certainly wasn’t any faster than when he got injured, as has been claimed. Looked a threat in the air, but nothing came of it. Getty Images

17/29 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Poor passing to both Brown and Watson, and his attacking threat of last week was snaffled out due to the starvation of possession for the away side. Getty Images

18/29 Owen Farrell – 6 out of 10 Reliable as always with the boot as he made all his kicks, the most impressive being a long-range effort in excess of 40m. Struggled with the rush defence though. Getty Images

19/29 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Had England’s best moment in the first half as he caught Farrell’s chip over the defence for a solid gain. Defensively, he was very good beyond one mis-timed interception that came off a loose ball, which is not really his fault. AFP/Getty Images

20/29 George Ford – 6 out of 10 Overkicked a clearance to put England under pressure right before half-time as he put it straight into touch. His up-and-unders were average at best, but he did show nice footwork to evade three tackles in one move in the second half. Came back on after being replaced for the injured Te’o. Getty Images

21/29 Ben Youngs – 6 Had more defensive work to do than attacking, but did well when required against Earls and Zebo. Will not have seen as little of the ball as he did today for quite some time. Getty Images

22/29 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Possibly his worse performance of the tournament, but that says more about how he’s upped his game than what he did today. Held his own in the scrum, but departed at half-time. Getty Images

23/29 Dylan Hartley – 6 out of 10 Struggled in the lineout and bar one penetrating run, did little of note in the loose. Had to do plenty of tackling to stop the crash ball. Getty Images

24/29 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Coped well against McGrath and enjoyed success against his replacement, Cian Healy. Unlucky to be penalised for a ball steal in the first half. Getty Images

25/29 Joe Launchbury – 6 out of 10 His brilliant tournament came crashing to a halt as he struggled to get through as much carrying as he’s been doing in recent weeks. Getty Images

26/29 Courtney Lawes – 6 out of 10 Guilty of getting caught in the breakdown to concede a penalty which gave Sexton three points.Like Launchbury, his carrying was not as prominent as in the other four matches. Getty Images

27/29 Maro Itoje – 5 out of 10 Something went wrong massively in the English lineout and, for that, he has questions to answers as the leader of the set-piece. Perhaps lucky not to see yellow when he steamrolled Marmion seconds after leaving a late one on Sexton. Led the English physicality, though that did border on the illegal at times. Getty Images

28/29 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Was quick off the line as he tried to keep Ireland’s width narrow. Tackled well, but being bashed by O’Mahony and Stander all game took its toll. AFP/Getty Images

29/29 Billy Vunipola – 6 out of 10 Impact was largely neutralised in the first half as Sexton kicked away from him when deep and his runs from the scrum were limited. Rarely did he see clean ball to attack with. AFP/Getty Images

“Dylan is an outstanding captain,” defended Jones. “I’m not discussing Lions selection but he is an outstanding captain for us and does a super job. There’s no reason why he won’t continue to do a super job.

He added: “I thought he was better than he was in November – and there’s no reason why, the next time he comes in, he can’t be better than he was this time. As long as he keeps improving, he’s in the right direction, like every other player.”

But it’s becoming harder and harder for Jones to defend starting Hartley. The 30-year-old did not play more than 60 minutes in any match during the Six Nations, with George making a notable impact in the narrow victories against France and Wales. He has also not played for Northampton since he was given a six-week ban last December for a swinging arm on Leinster’s Sean O’Brien in their European Champions Cup encounter.



Yet Jones would not be drawn on whether Hartley needs to be performing for his club in order to remain his first choice for England and force his way into the Lions reckoning. In fact, Hartley will not be available for this weekend’s Premiership clash with East Midland rivals Leicester Tigers, as he jetted off to Dubai with his family soon after the defeat in Dublin.

“I don’t pick the Northampton side, so how can I answer that? Why would you want me to answer that? That’s Northampton’s decision,” he added. When asked over the last six weeks about Hartley, Jones has been keen to praise his leadership skills and the value of his experience on the rest of the squad.

Yet he was asked directly what he’s made of Hartley’s performances and form for the first time, and after claiming the hooker is playing at a higher level than he was last autumn, he compared him to the former England cricket captain, Mike Brearley, and his impact as a captain rather than a player.

Hartley’s Six Nations minutes 54 vs France 46 vs Wales 55 vs Italy 60 vs Wales 54 vs Ireland

Brearley did not play for England until the age of 34, and had a rather mediocre batting average of 22.88 over 66 Test innings, failing to score a century during that time. But, as a captain, Brearley excelled, losing just four of the 34 Tests he guided England in and manufactured the 1981 Ashes turnaround, drawing the best out of a rejuvenated Ian Botham.

“It’s like when Mike Brearley captained the England cricket team; everyone questioned him, then he won the Ashes and no-one questioned him,” said Jones in the latest of a long line of cricket analogies. Yet for Brearley, one of his defining moments came in reaching the Cricket World Cup final in 1979, beating new Zealand in the semi-finals. However, he was criticised for using up too many overs in the final, along with Geoffrey Boycott, and put too much pressure on the lower order to score late runs against the West Indies. Defeat followed, and the similarities to Saturday’s loss against Ireland make for an interesting comparison. Did Jones wait too long to send on his lower order, the “finishers”, to see England over the line? If George is having the larger impact on the performance, and Hartley still influencing the squad, it would make more sense to give the Saracens hooker more minutes and bring Hartley off the bench late on, his mere presence having the required effect on those around him.

That means passing the captaincy, and here’s Jones’s problem; who takes it on? Like in 1980, when Brearley passed the responsibility on to Botham, along with losing his Test place, Farrell’s form could suffer by the added pressure. With that the case, Jones may well choose to stick with Hartley until he has no other option than to make the change.