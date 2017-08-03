Eddie Jones warned England that they still have “a big step” to make if they are to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup after naming his first training camp squad of the new season, in which he recalled fit-again Manu Tuilagi.

The Leicester Tigers centre has made just one appearance for England in the last three years after suffering a chain of serious injuries, with the most recent ruling him out of the summer tour of Argentina as well as any chance of featuring for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand.

Seven players who featured on that tour against the All Blacks will join up for one of the three days that the squad will spend at the Lensbury Hotel in Teddington from this Saturday, but James Haskell, Joe Marler, George Kruis, Elliot Daly and Jonathan Joseph have “opted” to remain on holiday ahead of the new season.

England's uncapped players to tour Argentina







15 show all England's uncapped players to tour Argentina



























1/15 Will Collier, tighthead prop, 25 years old (Harlequins) Eddie Jones says: “Collier is a really steady tighthead. Scrummaging wise he probably has the best body position of anyone in the Premiership, so it is a great opportunity for him. And then we have got the young boy Hill who we brought in last year – he probably stagnated a little bit this year with a lack of game-time which is difficult for him but again it is an opportunity for him to develop. I am pleased with the strength we have got in that area.” Getty

2/15 Harry Williams, tighthead prop, 25 (Exeter Chiefs) Eddie Jones says: “We have got Harry Williams who is a big unit. He needs a haircut though, so I will have to chat to him about that – he is not short of a tattoo though. He is a good scrummager. He has got to work a bit around the field, so we will work on that with him. He has really impressed and developed nicely under Rob Baxter – he is a real credit to their club.” Getty

3/15 Nick Isiekwe, lock, 19 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “We have the young guy from Sarries coming in [Isiekwe] who is potentially a very good player. When you look at where he is now compared to where Maro was when he came into the Six Nations, he is going to be a really good player this boy, a really good player. So he is exciting. I can’t compare as I didn’t see Maro at that age. What I know is that he can be a very good player if he works hard enough, he is obsessed to want to be great, he has the potential to be a very good player.” Getty

4/15 Ben Curry, flanker, 18 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says about the Curry brothers: “I'm looking forward to working with the Currys because I want to find out if I can tell the difference between the two of them. They tell me one's got short hair and one's a bit stockier. I've played with the Ellas and they were hard to work out who was who. They would swap roles and no-one knew. We're going to have to find a way to work out who's who. I hear they're very competitive about everything: A-levels, their weight, their haircuts, their girlfriends, everything. I think we'll keep them competing against each other.” Getty

5/15 Tom Curry, flanker, 18 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says about the Curry brothers: “I'm looking forward to working with the Currys because I want to find out if I can tell the difference between the two of them. They tell me one's got short hair and one's a bit stockier. I've played with the Ellas and they were hard to work out who was who. They would swap roles and no-one knew. We're going to have to find a way to work out who's who. I hear they're very competitive about everything: A-levels, their weight, their haircuts, their girlfriends, everything. I think we'll keep them competing against each other.” Getty

6/15 Sam Underhill, flanker, 20 (Ospreys/Bath) Eddie Jones says: “He’s got good potential as an openside flanker, he’s a genuine openside flanker, he’s dedicated, he’s determined, he’s desperate to play for England, we’re delighted to have him. He’s an out and out seven but he could play six. The Ospreys have done a really good job bringing him through and we’re grateful for the work they’ve done.” Getty

7/15 Jack Maunder, scrum-half, 20 (Exeter Chiefs) Eddie Jones says: Maunder's an interesting player. He's a cheeky little bugger, that's what I like about him. He's got something about him. His pass is okay but he looks for opportunities, generally makes good decisions and he's a good size of a lad. We're excited by him and he's young. He's only just 20.” Getty

8/15 Piers Francis, fly-half, 26 (Auckland Blues/Northampton Saints) Eddie Jones says: “I've watched a fair bit of him playing. I know he played for Doncaster a few years ago, Doncaster to Auckland is bit of a change. He's got a good kicking game, is a big, strong lad and he presents a different option for us at 10 and that's what we're looking for. Good, solid player. He’s got a good kicking game, he’s very good defensively, he likes putting his head in the dark areas. He plays very deep but that’s the Kiwi way so we’ll have to work on that with him and I’m sure we can. He’s an interesting player and he’s good enough to play Super Rugby. He’s a handy player.” Getty

9/15 Alex Lozowski, fly-half, 23 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “Lozowski is a good player, I’ve been really impressed. I think he’s been the best find of the Premiership. He’s come in, he’s got a nice feel about the game and he’s a rugged defender and he kicks his goals. He works hard and he’s a good fella.” Getty

10/15 Sam James, centre, 22 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says: “James is a bit like Denny. Sale have a way of producing quite funny sort of players. There’s nothing great about him but he finds the line, he finds space and he’s strong and has a good feel for the game.” Getty

11/15 Joe Marchant, centre, 20 (Harlequins) Eddie Jones says: “This is the ideal opportunity to bring young guys through. The talent there is just so exciting – look at it, good young athletes, desperate, desperate to play for England. Every time they play for their club, they are willing to die for their club, obsessed by being great, and if players aren’t like that, then they won’t play for England.” Getty

12/15 Harry Mallinder, centre/full-back, 20 (Northampton Saints) Eddie Jones says: “I think he can play 15 and I think he can play centre and I think he can potentially play on the wing. Big, strong lad. Good in the air. Massive kicking game. Kicks the ball 60m. Needs to work on his defence, but for a young player that’s OK. He’s got a feel for the game. Possibly to start with he might be looked at as a winger or centre or full back, I’m not sure yet.” Getty

13/15 Denny Solomona, wing, 23 (Sale Sharks) Eddie Jones says: “There’s something about him. He finds the line. He’s got that ability, when he gets the ball, to score a try. I went to watch him against Gloucester at the weekend. He’s still got a lot of work to do on his game, positionally, but we can work on those areas with him. He’s got a certain amount of X-factor about him though.” Getty

14/15 Joe Cokanasiga, wing, 19 (London Irish) Eddie Jones says: “He’s big mate. And he’s fast. That’s the only thing I see, I don’t care who he plays for, he could be playing for anyone. He’s big and fast.” Getty

15/15 Nathan Earle, wing/full-back, 22 (Saracens) Eddie Jones says: “I’m interested in this Nathan Earle from Saracens. I watched him play ITM Cup for Canterbury and he’s got real potential. He’s a big, tall guy who’s got pace, so he has been selected ahead of Christian [Wade] and Marland [Yarde]. There are a lot of disappointed players. Given that we’ve had 16 picked for the Lions, we’ve still got a lot of good players who haven’t been picked by England, which shows the depth of talent in England.” Getty

Jones will hope to build on the 2-0 triumph against a full-strength Pumas side, and as a result he retains nine players who featured in South America, with Tom Curry, Piers Francis, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Lozowski, Jack Maunder, Denny Solomona, Sam Underhill, Harry Williams and Mark Wilson all included.

18-year-old Harlequins academy fly-half Marcus Smith, who trained with the England squad for their pre-summer tour camp in Brighton back in May, will once again be brought into camp to further his development, while Bath hooker Tom Dunn is also included.

“We are at an incredibly important stage with two years to go to the Rugby World Cup in Japan and there is still a big step to make if we want to be the number one team in the world,” said Jones.

“We are going to have to be meticulous in a preparation in everything we do as we build towards Tokyo and that is why this camp is vital ahead of this season.”

Jones believes England have plenty to work on if they are to win the World Cup (Getty)



With three months to go until the autumn internationals, where England will face Argentina, Australia and Samoa, Jones wants to set-out his vision for what he has described as “phase two” of his plan to win the Rugby World Cup, with a training camp in Portugal also scheduled for the end of October.

“The players, coaches and staff will use these three days to reconnect and ensure we are all clear on what our priorities and expectations are ahead of the Premiership season as well as the upcoming Old Mutual Wealth Series,” added Jones.

England training squad:

Forwards

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers) – Monday only*

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

Jamie George (Saracens)- Saturday only*

Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints)

Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens) – Saturday only*

Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins) – Saturday only*

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs

Mike Brown (Harlequins)

Danny Care (Harlequins)

Nathan Earle (Saracens)

Owen Farrell (Saracens) – Saturday only*

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

Piers Francis (Northampton Saints)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens)

Harry Mallinder (Northampton Saints)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins)

Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs) – Monday only*

Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks)

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby) – Monday only*

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

England training camps:

Sunday 24- Tuesday 26 September: training camp, Oxford

Sunday 29 October- Friday 3 November: training camp, Portugal