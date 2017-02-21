Mako Vunipola returns from injury but Eddie Jones set to stick with Joe Marler for Italy clash

Mako Vunipola has recovered from injury to return to the England squad for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy but is set to start on the bench behind Harlequins' Joe Marler.

After enduring a two-month lay-off due to a knee injury he sustained against Sale last December, the loosehead featured for 70 minutes in Saracens’ Aviva Premiership clash against Gloucester on Friday night.

But despite his quick recovery, England scrum coach Neal Hatley admitted on Tuesday that the 26-year-old currently lacks the match fitness required to start against the Azzurri at Twickenham.

"Mako got a few more minutes than was probably expecting against Gloucester, but he did exceptionally well," Hatley said.

"He played well and scrummaged well. He carried the ball one hell of a lot for them. That will stand him in good stead."

When asked if Vunipola lacks the match fitness to start, Hatley said: "Yes.

"It's great to have Mako back. To have two looseheads of that quality is a privilege - we have one to start and one to call off the bench.”

Hatley was full of praise for fellow prop Marler who retains his starting position for Sunday’s fixture.

“Joe has been absolutely outstanding. He scrummaged unbelievably well in the first few games and defensively he's been red hot.”

Mako's younger brother Billy has joined up with the squad at their Surrey training base to be medically assessed having been sidelined for three months with knee ligament damage.

“We don't have the results yet and we're hoping that over the next few days we'll have a much clearer picture,” Hatley added.​