Eddie Jones has named three uncapped players in his England squad that will attempt to defend their Six Nations crown, with Bath prop Nathan Catt, Leicester flanker Mike Williams and Saracens back Alex Lozowski all included in the 34-man squad for the championship.

Leicester Tigers prop Ellis Genge is also handed a recall by Jones, along with lock Joe Launchbury, flanker Mike Williams and centre Henry Slade, with the 21-year-old Bristolian forcing his way back into the fold despite being dropped from the Elite Player Squad on 31 December.

"This time last year I said that the long-term strategy for England is to develop a side who can be the most dominant team in world rugby," Jones said.

"Obviously I've been pleased with how the team's progressing, but there's still plenty to improve on. We always want to get better, every training session, every game."

The rest of the squad is very much as expected, with Dylan Hartley expected to captain the side again despite not playing since he was red carded during Northampton Saints’ defeat by Leinster in December that earned him a subsequent six-week ban.

Jones confirmed that Hartley would face a fitness test this week, but the hooker is believed to have passed it to ensure he will start the opening Six Nations clash against France in two weeks’ time, providing he avoids any injuries in the build-up.

Jones also recalls a number of regulars who missed the autumn internationals through injury, with James Haskell, Maro Itoje, Anthony Watson and Jack Nowell all included.

"I've been impressed with the three uncapped players named in the squad," Jones said.

"They're all guys who have great physical capabilities and they all have a desire to improve. With a number of injuries to some key players it's a great opportunity for them.

Alex Lozowski is handed his first call-up after impressing with Saracens (Getty)

"It's good to welcome back a number of players who weren't with us during the autumn.

"Maro Itoje has done well for his club, as has Jack Nowell. James Haskell was magnificent for England last year and is a fierce player.

"Anthony Watson has been a fine player for England and is one the most prolific try scorers for the number of Tests he has played.

"We are looking forward to those guys coming in and challenging for a spot and adding strength.

Itoje returns to the England fold after fracturing his hand in October (Getty)

"At the start of last year's Six Nations I probably didn't realise the enormity of the tournament and how intense the rivalry is between the countries, so this year we'll be better prepared for it and we are looking forward to being daring in our game against France on 4 February."

However, as was reported on Thursday, there is no space for Ospreys flanker Sam Underhill, despite his proposed move to Bath making him eligible for selection in Jones's eyes.

Jones also confirmed the appointment of visual awareness coach Dr Sherylle Calder, who will join up with the squad for their trip to Portugal next week for a pre-tournament training camp.

"For us this year is about building really strong foundations for the team and making sure our fundamental skills are improving," Jones said of Dr Calder, who worked with the World Cup-winning teams of England and South Africa in 2003 and 2007.

"Part of that is hand-eye co-ordination and our ability to handle the ball adroitly - Dr Sherylle Calder is an expert in that field.

"She has won two gold medals, 2003 with England and 2007 with South Africa, I used her extensively when I coached in Japan and had success with her then.

"I think she is really going to add an edge to the players' preparation."

England's 34-man squad for the RBS 6 Nations Championship:

Forwards: N Catt (Bath), J Clifford (Harlequins), D Cole (Leicester), C Ewels (Bath), E Genge (Leicester), J George (Saracens), T Harrison (Northampton), D Hartley (Northampton), J Haskell, N Hughes (both Wasps), M Itoje, G Kruis (both Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton), J Marler (Harlequins), M Mullan (Wasps), K Sinckler (Harlequins), T Taylor (Wasps), M Williams (Leicester), T Wood (Northampton).

Backs: M Brown, D Care (both Harlequins), E Daly (Wasps), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford, J Joseph (Bath), A Lozowski (Saracens), J May (Gloucester), J Nowell, H Slade (both Exeter), B Te'o (Worcester), A Watson (Bath), M Yarde (Harlequins), B Youngs (Leicester).

More to follow...