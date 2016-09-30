England have named uncapped Wasps flanker Sam Jones in a 37-man training squad that will gather in Brighton on Sunday.

Jones is joined by six more players who have yet to make a Test appearance in number eights Josh Beaumont and Nathan Hughes, flanker Mike Williams, scrum-half Dan Robson and centres Ben Te'o and Joe Marchant.

Ben Morgan is also present for the first time under head coach Eddie Jones, while Saracens prospect Alex Lozowski is included in a 45-man elite player squad.

England's training squad will gather in Brighton on Sunday for a three-day camp to begin preparations for the autumn series against South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia.

The final group who will seek to preserve Jones' 100 per cent record since becoming head coach will be named on October 26.

"With a number of players missing through injury it's a good opportunity for others to put their hands up and show us what they're made of," Jones said.

"I think it's a good situation to be in. Injuries allow us to strengthen the depth of our squad and develop robustness.

"Ideally, by the Rugby World Cup in 2019, we're looking to have three players in every position who are interchangeable.

"At the moment we have seven of our most influential players not playing regularly for their clubs, but that should be no excuse. England have not beaten South Africa since 2006 and this needs to change."

Sam Jones is among seven new faces named in Eddie Jones's squad (Getty)

Two days after appointing World Cup winner Richard Hill as team manager, Jones has expanded his management team further with the addition of Rory Teague as skills coach on a part-time basis.

"Rory will primarily be working with the players on their individual skills. This is a temporary appointment and another good opportunity for an English coach to gain experience and develop their coaching at the highest level," Jones said.

Jones remains confident Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell can beat his troubling back injury in time for England's opening autumn Test match, against South Africa at Twickenham on November 12.

Saracens boss Mark McCall admitted this week he does not know when Farrell will recover from the injury he picked up in pre-season.

Nathan Hughes will rival Billy Vunipola for the No 8 spot (Getty)

But Jones believes Farrell's vast experience means he will need precious little time to hit top form after completing his recovery.

"It's one of those injuries where you never know how quickly it's going to repair so we'll just work with the medical staff," said Jones.

"He's the sort of player that can come back very quickly, he needs only a small amount of game time.

"So we're still confident he can come back for November.

"The young kid from Sarries (Lozowski) has done well. He's a young 23-year-old with a good left foot, nice touch and nice skills.

"So that just increases the depth of the squad again."

Danny Cipriani has been told he needs to be the No 1 fly-half in England to earn a recall (Getty)

Jones named Wasps fly-half Danny Cipriani among seven overlooked players who he still believes can reignite their England careers.

"We've left some good players out, Tom Youngs, Kieran Brookes, Dave Attwood, Tom Wood, Joe Simpson, Danny Cipriani, Luther Burrell," said Jones.

"It's not the end of the road for those guys, they've got an understanding of what they need to do to push themselves into the squad.

"We've got a number of players injured at the moment, probably seven of our top 23 are not playing rugby at the moment.

"So it's a fantastic opportunity to test the depth of the squad.

"It's a great opportunity for us, particularly against high-quality opposition.

"So we see this as a great opportunity going forward."

England 37-man training squad for Brighton:

Forwards: J Beaumont (Sale), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens), T Harrison, D (both Northampton), J Haskell (Wasps), P Hill (Northampton), N Hughes (Wasps), M Itoje (Saracens), S Jones (Wasps), G Kruis (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton), J Marler (Harlequins), B Morgan (Gloucester), C Robshaw (Harlequins), T Taylor (Wasps), B Vunipola, M Vunipola (both Saracens), M Williams (Leicester).

Backs: M Brown, D Care (Harlequins), E Daly (Wasps), O Devoto (Exeter), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Bath Rugby), A Goode (Saracens), J Joseph (Bath Rugby), J Marchant (Harlequins), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), D Robson (Wasps), S Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), B Te'o (Worcester Warriors), A Watson (Bath Rugby), M Yarde (Harlequins), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

England 45-man elite player squad:

Forwards: J Beaumont (Sale Sharks), J Clifford (Harlequins), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), W Evans (Leicester Tigers), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton Saints), J Haskell (Wasps), P Hill (Northampton Saints), N Hughes (Wasps), M Itoje (Saracens), S Jones (Wasps), G Kruis (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), J Marler (Harlequins), M Mullan (Wasps), C Robshaw (Harlequins), K Sinckler (Harlequins), T Taylor (Wasps), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), M Williams (Leicester Tigers).

Backs: M Brown (Harlequins), D Care (Harlequins), E Daly (Wasps), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Bath Rugby), A Goode (Saracens), M Haley (Sale Sharks), J Joseph (Bath Rugby), A Lozowski (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), J May (Gloucester Rugby), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), D Robson (Wasps), S Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), B Spencer (Saracens), B Te'o (Worcester Warriors), M Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), A Watson (Bath Rugby), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

PA